Shyla Heal Gets An Opportunity With Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury had a successful 2025 season, which led to them making the WNBA Finals. They finished the season with a record of 27-17, and the Mercury fought their way to the Finals by beating some respectable teams.
Phoenix defeated the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx before facing the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces won their third championship, and when it came to the Mercury, they made the Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.
The Mercury made it to that point with several new faces. They added stars in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and they added rookies like Monique Akoa Makani and Lexi Held. All of these players helped the team succeed, and before the season started, the Mercury added some other players. However, they did not make the final roster.
One of the players the Mercury signed to a training camp deal was Shyla Heal, and she signed her deal in March.
Heal begins WNBA journey
Before signing with the Mercury, Heal began her WNBA journey with the Chicago Sky. She was drafted by them in 2021, and she was the eighth pick of that year's draft. She was in the same draft class as Charli Collier, Michaela Onyenwere, Natasha Mack and Kiana Williams. Three of these players suited up for Phoenix in later seasons. As far as the Mercury, they selected Ciera Johnson in the third round.
Heal played for Chicago, and she played for games. She averaged two points during that time, and she was traded to the Dallas Wings. However, she was waived by them shortly after.
When she was waived, it was a few years before she returned to the WNBA, but she signed her deal with the Mercury. In the meantime, she was playing in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL).
The Mecury had two preseason games last year, and in their game against the Aces, Heal played eight minutes. She grabbed her share of rebounds, as she finished the game with seven. She also had three points and two assists.
In Phoenix's second preseason game, the team faced the Golden State Valkyries. Heal was no longer with the team by then, but the Mercury let some of their other training camp invites get some playing time.
Heal's time in Phoenix was brief, but as the Mercury tried to find the right pieces, they gave her a shot.
Please follow us on X to read more about Shyla Heal and other players with Mercury ties when you click right here!