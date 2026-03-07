Phoenix Mercury On SI

The 2001 Phoenix Mercury's Season Paves Way For Success

The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 2001, and years later, they would add more playoff appearances to their history.

Davion Moore

Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A detailed view as the Phoenix Mercury huddle at mid-court after a loss in overtime to the New York Liberty during game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A detailed view as the Phoenix Mercury huddle at mid-court after a loss in overtime to the New York Liberty during game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Things started to change for the Phoenix Mercury after the 2000 season. They made the playoffs that year, and they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Los Angeles was the top team in the Western Conference, and it finished the season with a record of 28-4. The Houston Comets were close behind, as they had a record of 27-5. Both of these teams had different fates, as the Sparks were knocked out by the Comets in the next round, and Houston beat the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals.

Cheryl Mille
July 19, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; WNBA All-Star coach Cheryl Miller watches the team during WNBA All-Star practice on Media Day at the Footprint Center. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mercury get a new coach

For the Mercury, they did not recover from their loss, as they finished the 2001 season with a record of 13-19. They had a new coach, as basketball legend Cheryl Miller resigned from the position. Cynthia Cooper, her college teammate, took over, and she stayed for that season and part of the 2002 season.

Cynthia Coope
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Former WNBA player Cynthia Cooper talks before the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Mercury lost their first two games that season, as the Utah Starzz beat them 81-62, and the Seattle Storm beat them 83-70. Phoenix picked up a win over the Minnesota Lynx in the next game, but the next game was a loss. The Mercury lost to the Portland Fire in a game that went into overtime.

Phoenix went through the season, and it had its ups and downs. In the team's final game, the Mercury beat the Comets 56-38. That was a good way to end the season, but the Mercury missed the playoffs. It was a frustrating time, but things would eventually get better.

In 2011, the Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-15. They were third in the Western Conference, and they faced the Storm and the Lynx in the playoffs. Phoenix defeated Seattle, and after losing the first game, the team stepped up in the next two.

Candice Dupre
Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) puts up a shot against the Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) during the second half at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 103-86. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Candice Dupree played a role in the team's victories, as she led the way with 29 points in the second game and 20 in the third. She would not be denied, and she helped the Mercury advance to the next round. The Lynx were a tougher task, and they knocked out the Mercury despite some great performances.

The 2001 season and the 2011 season were opposites, and while things looked good for the 2011 Mercury, things would take a turn.

