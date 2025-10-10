Former Mercury Player Stands Alone, Wears No. 37
So far, there is only one player who has worn No. 35 for the Phoenix Mercury. Tamicha Jackson played with the Mercury in 2003 and 2006. She started her career with the Detroit Shock,and she also played with the Portland Fire before coming to Phoenix.
The Fire folded after the 2002 season, and the Mercury acquired Jackson in a dispersal draft. That led to her having a solid season with them, as she averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Jackson went on to play for the Washington Mystics before returning to the Mercury in 2006. Eventually, another player may wear No. 35, but for now, Jackson is still the only player to do so.
The next number that will be discussed is No. 37, as no one has worn No. 36 for them yet. However, No. 37 is similar to Jackson's situation, as only one player has represented the Mercury in that number.
When it comes to No. 37, the history of this number dates back to 2007. Teana Miller wore the number for Phoenix, and before joining the Mercury, she played for the Charlotte Sting.
Miller went undrafted in the 2003 WNBA Draft, but she joined the Sting shortly after. Before playing for Charlotte, she spent her college years with Tulane. She started off with East Carolina, but she transfered after her first season. Then, she had some nice years with Tulane, and in the 2001-02 season, she averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.
Miller starts career with Sting, later joins the Mercury
In her first year with the Sting, she played 31 games. She averaged 3.4 points and 2.9 rebounds. The following year, she played nine games, and she averaged 3.9 points ad two rebounds. Miller played with the Sting in 2005, and the following season, she sat out due on maternity leave.
Charlotte folded after the 2006 season, and Miller was a part of a dispersal draft. She was drafted by the Washington Mystics, but they waived her. Then, she joined the Mercury, and she played a few games with them.
Miller joined the team at a good time, as they ended up winning their first championship. So, she was a part of history. The Mercury have had a few instances where only one player has worn a specific number, and Miller happens to be one of them.
