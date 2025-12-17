Why Phoenix's Stars Will Shine In Unrivaled
Unrivaled is getting ready for its second season, as the league held media day this week. The league's first season was a success, and it featured stars like Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and others. Collier and Stewart are the co-founder of the league, and then players Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray played in the inaugural season.
The Phoenix Mercury were represented as well, as Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas played that season. All of them played well, and in Copper's case, she won a championship. The Mercury guard played for Rose BC, and she and her team defeated Laces BC 63-57 in the first playoff game, then they beat Vinyl BC in the final game.
During the season, Unrivaled revealed award winners, and Collier was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP). She won the award after averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, two steals and 1.4 blocks.
Collier's team had the best record in the league, as the Lunar Owl finished the season with a record 13-1. The league gave out other awards, as Reese won the Defensive Player of the Year. Then, there was an All-Unrivaled First Team and an All-Unrivaled Second Team.
Collier was on the first team, and she was joined by Gray and Kayla McBride. The second team featured Skylar Diggins, Rhyne Howard and Reese.
Mercury stars ready for Unrivaled
Phoenix's stars may be in the mix for these honors next season, as they try to lead their teams to victory. In Copper's case, she is going for another championship. Copper and Thomas will be in action this year, and Sabally will be out indefinitely, as she remains out due to her concussion. She suffered the injury during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.
Copper was right outside of the top 10 in scoring, as she averaged 16.6 points in Unrivaled. She also averaged 6.6 rebounds. Thomas averaged 11.5 rebounds. She also averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 assists and a steal. Both players had respectable seasons, and if they play even better, they have a legitimate shot at winning one of the league's awards.
The Mercury are well-represented in Unrivaled, and with the league adding new talent like Paige Bueckers, this season will be even more exciting. Phoenix's stars will shine, and and by the end of the year, at least one of them should be a part of an award race.
