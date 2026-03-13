Phoenix Mercury On SI

Washington State Center Suits Up For Mercury in 2024

The Phoenix Mercury signed multiple players to training camp deals in 2024, and some of them saw action during the preseason.

Phoenix Mercury's Bella Murekatete (55) during media day at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 9, 2024.
Phoenix Mercury's Bella Murekatete (55) during media day at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 9, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2024, the Phoenix Mercury made some nice moves. They had a poor 2023 season, and they turned things around by adding some offense. For starters, they acquired Kahleah Copper in a trade, and she is known for her scoring.

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives for a layup on Sept. 5, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mercury added her, and she made an impact right away. She was someone who could play alongside Phoenix's other stars, and she became the Mercury's top scorer.

Phoenix also added Natasha Cloud, and she had an excellent season. She averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals. The Mercury were active, and they were trying to find players who can get them back on track.

The Mercury added different players, and some of them were on training camp deals. One of the players they signed was Bella Murekatete, and she attended Washington State before starting her WNBA journey.

Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars center Bella Murekatete (55) celebrates the win over the UCLA Bruins to win the Pac-12 Conference Tournament Championship at Michelob Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

In her first college season, Murekatete averaged 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds. Washington State finished that season with a record of 11-20, and Murekatete's best game was a 15-point game against UC Irvine.

The following year, Murekatete's stats improved, as she averaged 8.5 points and 6.7 rebounds. The center's best game was a 17-point game against Stanford, and she also had seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Washington State had a better season, as the Cougars finished 12-12.

In her third season, Murekatete averaged 10 or more points during a season, as she averaged 10.2 points and seven rebounds. She started the season on a good note, and she had her season high right away. She had 22 points, and she also had seven rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal.

Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars center Bella Murekatete (55) grabs a rebound ahead of UCLA Bruins forward Emily Bessoir (11) in the second quarter at Michelob Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Murekatete takes home special award

Murekatete's season was impressive, and it led to her receiving recognition. She was the Pac-12 Co-Most Improved Player of the Year in 2022, and she shared the award with Jordyn Jenkins.

Washington State's center continued to play well, and she averaged 13.8 points in her final season and 11.7 points in her fifth. Later that year, she signed a deal with the Mercury. Then, she played during the preseason, and in the game against the Seattle Storm, she had four points, two rebounds, a steal and a block.

Phoenix played the Los Angeles Sparks in the second game, and Murekatete had two points, two rebounds, two steals and a block. She was later waived, but during those preseason matchups, she had a chance to show off her skills.

Murekatete played well in college, and the Mercury had the right idea when they brought her in.

