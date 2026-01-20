Why Phoenix's Free-Throw Shooting Helped Them Make The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2024 season with a record of 19-21. That was an improvement from the previous season, as they were 9-31 in 2023. The Mercury missed the playoffs that year, but after adding a new star in Kahleah Copper, they were back in the postseason.
Phoenix also hired a new coach, as Nate Tibbetts took on the role. He was an assistant coach for the Orlando Magic, and before that, he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Mercury took a step in the right direction, and in 2025, things were even better. The 2024 season was significant, and the Mercury did well in certain areas.
Mercury make key shots
As a team, the Mercury shot well from the charity stripe. They had a free-throw percentage of 79.9 percent, which made them fourth in the league. The Seattle Storm shot 84 percent from the line, and the Las Vegas Aces shot 82.8 percent. The New York Liberty were right ahead of the Mercury, as they shot 81.4 percent.
Phoenix had some excellent free-throw shooters, and the best was Morgan Bertsch. Bertsch played eight games with the Mercury, and she attempted eight free throws. She made seven of them, and as a result, she had the best percentage of her career.
While Bertsch was the leader, her time with the team was brief. The team's next-best shooter was in her sixth season with the team, and she became their most reliable free-throw shooter.
Sophie Cunningham shot 87 percent from the charity stripe, and she took 69 shots. Cunningham made 60 of them, and the year before that, she made 70. Phoenix's second-round pick is a reliable shooter, and she knocked down shots when the team needed it.
Diana Taurasi was third in this category, and she shot nearly 86 percent. She made 108 free throws, and she attempted 126.
The Mercury had eight players who shot 80 percent or better from the free-throw line, and that came in handy throughout the season. Free throws can help a team pull off a close win, and the Mercury had options. Familiar faces like Cunningham and Taurasi could knock them down, and then new additions like Copper and Natasha Cloud made their share as well.
Phoenix excelled in this area, and it helped the team reach the playoffs.
