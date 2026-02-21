Why Phoenix's 2015 Season Was Important
The 2015 season was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury, as they won a championship the year before. They had an incredible season, and they finished that season with a record of 29-5.
When a team wins a championship, there are always talks about repeating. The Mercury had a chance to repeat, and while the 2015 season went well, they did not get the job done. They beat the Tulsa Shock in their first playoff matchup, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx. Minnesota reached the WNBA Finals as a result, and the franchise won its third championship.
Phoenix finished the 2015 season with a record of 20-14, and the season started with a win over the San Antonio Stars. The Mercury hosted the Stars, and they beat them 76-71. Phoenix had five players who scored in double figures, and DeWanna Bonner was the star. She had 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Candice Dupree had 14 points, nine rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block. Monique Currie had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Then, Leilani Mitchell had 11 points, and Cayla George had 10 points off the bench.
Phoenix lost the next two games, as the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever picked up wins in those games. The Mercury bounced back, as they beat the Lynx in a blowout.
Bonner shines again
Bonner was the leading scorer again, and she had 22 points. Dupree was behind her with 16 points, Mitchell had 11 points and Alex Harden had 10.
The Mercury continued their season, and they had four overtime games. They had battles throughout that period, and they had a strong season. They added another playoff appearance to their legacy, and when it came to the Phoenix Suns, their drought continued.
The Suns finished the season with a record of 23-59, and they were second-to-last in the Western Conference. There was a bright spot in that season, as the Suns drafted Devin Booker before the start of the season.
Booker was the 13th pick of his draft, and he had a successful rookie season. He averaged 13.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He got off to a good start, and as time went on, he helped the team improve.
The Phoenix teams were in different spaces, but things were looking up for both.
