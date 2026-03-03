Why Phoenix's 2023 Additions Were A Bright Spot
The 2023 season is one the Phoenix Mercury would like to forget. They finished the season with a record of 9-31, and they ended the year with an 11-game losing streak.
Luckily, things started to turn around for them, but the Mercury struggled, and they had one of their worst seasons. Before that season started, the Mercury added some new players. They drafted two, but only one of them would suit up.
Phoenix drafted Destiny Harden in the third round, and shortly after, the franchise selected Kadi Sissoko. Harden was waived, but Sissoko played 40 games with them. She played limited minutes, but she helped out in areas such as rebounding. As far as scoring, her top performance was a six-point game against the Atlanta Dream.
The Mercury also added Michaela Onyenwere, and they acquired her in a trade with the New York Liberty. She had her best season with the Mercury, as she averaged 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
While Onyenwere had a 24-point game in her time with the Mercury, her career high happened in her time with the Liberty. She had 29 points, and the Dream beat the Liberty 90-87. She had big moments with the Liberty, the Mercury and more recently, the Chicago Sky. She headed to Chicago, as Phoenix traded her in a deal involving Kahleah Copper.
Mercury's new faces have career highs
Outside of players like Onyenwere and Sissoko, the Mercury added Moriah Jefferson, Sug Sutton, Ashley Joens and others. Jefferson averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, two rebounds and 1.1 steals in her season with the Mercury, and she had her career high. She had 32 points against the Minnesota Lynx.
Sutton averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in her first year in Phoenix, and she had a career-high 21 points against the Las Vegas Aces. Then, Joens spent a few games with the Mercury, and she had nine points against the Connecticut Sun.
Joens was drafted by the Dallas Wings, and she also spent time with the Aces. Before coming to the WNBA, she was a college star, and she won Big 12 Player of the Year. In her time with the Mercury, she received some minutes and showcased her abilities.
All of those players were talented, and when the team needed them the most, Jefferson and her teammates contributed.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2023 season and any new player they added when you click right here!