Why Phoenix's Close Win Led To History
The Phoenix Mercury made the WNBA Finals in 1998, but they did not win a championship. They lost to the Houston Comets, and Cynthia Cooper and her team won their second title.
Phoenix made the playoffs in 2000, but after that, the Mercury missed the playoffs until 2007. They finished that season with a record of 23-11, and they faced the Detroit Shock in the Finals. They beat them 3-2, and it led to history.
The Mercury played well during the season, and they picked up some impressive wins. One of the most memorable wins was against an Eastern Conference team, and that game came down to the wire.
Mercury starters show out in impressive win
In a game that went into double overtime, the Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 111-109. The Mercury were home for that game, and the starters were excellent.
Penny Taylor was the leading scorer in that outing, and she had 30 points. She also had four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Cappie Pondexter played well, and she had 25 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Diana Taurasi and Tangela Smith had solid games, as they both had 18 points. Taurasi also had nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block. Smith had eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Kelly Miller also had a nice performance, as she had 15 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
The Mercury picked up their 11th win, and that was their fourth victory in a row. Before that, they beat the Comets twice and the Minnesota Lynx after that. Phoenix lost its next two games after the double overtime win over Connecticut, as Detroit and the San Antonio Silver Stars secured wins.
In the game against the Shock, Smith was the leading scorer with 16 points. She also had six rebounds and a block. Then, Belinda Snell had 15 points, Taylor had 14, Miller had 11 and Pondexter had 10.
As far as the loss to the Silver Stars, Taurasi was the star. She had 27 points, and she also had nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.
The Mercury had an excellent year, and after picking up wins like the one over the Sun, they did something special.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2007 season and their path to a championship when you click right here!