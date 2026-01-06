Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Phoenix's Close Win Led To History

The Phoenix Mercury won 23 games in 2007, and one of them happened in overtime.

Sep 5, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) shoots a free throw during the first half in game two of the western conference finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) shoots a free throw during the first half in game two of the western conference finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury made the WNBA Finals in 1998, but they did not win a championship. They lost to the Houston Comets, and Cynthia Cooper and her team won their second title.

The Phoenix Mercury win their first WNBA championship, defeating the Detroit Shock, 3-2 in the WNBA Finals on Sept. 16, 2007. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix made the playoffs in 2000, but after that, the Mercury missed the playoffs until 2007. They finished that season with a record of 23-11, and they faced the Detroit Shock in the Finals. They beat them 3-2, and it led to history.

The Mercury played well during the season, and they picked up some impressive wins. One of the most memorable wins was against an Eastern Conference team, and that game came down to the wire.

Mercury starters show out in impressive win

In a game that went into double overtime, the Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 111-109. The Mercury were home for that game, and the starters were excellent.

Penny Taylor was the leading scorer in that outing, and she had 30 points. She also had four rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Oct 1, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Penny Taylor (13) against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Cappie Pondexter played well, and she had 25 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Diana Taurasi and Tangela Smith had solid games, as they both had 18 points. Taurasi also had nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block. Smith had eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Kelly Miller also had a nice performance, as she had 15 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The Mercury picked up their 11th win, and that was their fourth victory in a row. Before that, they beat the Comets twice and the Minnesota Lynx after that. Phoenix lost its next two games after the double overtime win over Connecticut, as Detroit and the San Antonio Silver Stars secured wins.

In the game against the Shock, Smith was the leading scorer with 16 points. She also had six rebounds and a block. Then, Belinda Snell had 15 points, Taylor had 14, Miller had 11 and Pondexter had 10.

Aug 26, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) reacts on the court during the first half against the San Antonio Silver Stars in game one of the western conference semi-finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Silver Stars 106-93. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

As far as the loss to the Silver Stars, Taurasi was the star. She had 27 points, and she also had nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

The Mercury had an excellent year, and after picking up wins like the one over the Sun, they did something special.

