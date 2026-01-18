Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Phoenix's Free Throw Shooting Led To Success

The Phoenix Mercury had a successful 2025, and when it comes to their strengths, free throw shooting was one of them.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) against the Las Vegas Aces during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena.

Free throws play a big role in a team's success, and if a game comes down to the wire, a free throw can be the difference maker. The Phoenix Mercury were seventh in the league in free-throw percentage during the regular season. They shot 78.4 percent, and teams like the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces were ahead of them.

During the playoffs, the Mercury's free throw shooting improved, as they shot 80.8 percent. They were third in that category, and the Golden State Valkyries and the Minnesota Lynx shot better than them.

Mercury rookies is automatic from charity stripe

The Mercury had some strong free-throw shooters during the season, and their best shooter was Monique Akoa Makani. Akoa Makani shot nearly 93 percent from the charity stripe, and she attempted quite a few.

Phoenix's rookie attempted 41 free throws, and she made 38. She was automatic from the line, and her team benefited from her efforts.

After the rookie, the next-best shooter was DeWanna Bonner. Bonner joined the team in July, and in her 24 games with the Mercury, she was their best reserve. The veteran shot 86.6 percent in her games with the Mercury, and overall, she shot 87.2 percent.

Bonner started the season with the Indiana Fever, and she shot 89.5 percent during that time. She is an excellent free-throw shooter, and she made some big shots for the Mercury.

Kahleah Copper was third in this category, and she shot 85.2 percent. She attempted 88 free throws, and she made 75. Copper can score in a variety of ways, and her ability to knock down free throws makes her even more dangerous.

Sami Whitcomb was fourth in this area, and she shot 85 percent. She made 46 free throws, and she took 54. Whitcomb is an excellent shooter, and her abilities helped the Mercury throughout the season.

Satou Sabally was fifth in free-throw percentage, and she shot nearly 83 percent. She made 153 free throws, and she took 185.

The Mercury had some great shooters, and overall, seven players shot 80 percent or better. They had plenty of options, and if a game came down to the wire, someone like Akoa Makani or Copper could knock down free throws.

Free throws are important, and if the Mercury go on another deep playoff run next season, their stars will make their share of free throws.

