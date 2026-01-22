Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Phoenix's Free-Throw Shooting Was Key In 2023

The Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2023, but they excelled in a specific area.

Davion Moore

Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Moriah Jefferson (8) controls the ball against the Atlanta Dream during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Moriah Jefferson (8) controls the ball against the Atlanta Dream during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury's 2023 season was one of their worst. They finished that season with a record of 9-31, and they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

That was a difficult period for Phoenix, and the Mercury turned things around the following year.

While the Mercury struggled, there were a few positives when it comes to that season. They did well in one area, as they find themselves just outside of the top five.

Aug 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A detailed view as players for both the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury jockey for position under the hoop as New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) takes her free throw in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Phoenix was sixth in free-throw percentage, as the team shot 80.3 percent. The Las Vegas Aces led in that category, as they shot 84 percent. The New York Liberty were second in this area, and they shot 82.9 percent.

The Washington Mystics were third on the list, and they shot 82.9 percent. Then, the Los Angeles Sparks were ahead of the Mercury, as they shot 81.9 percent.

Jones and others perfect from the line

Phoenix had some strong free-throw shooters, and some of the players who had brief stints with the team were perfect. Ashley Joens, Evina Westbrook and Destanni Henderson were perfect from the line, and they all played less than 10 games.

Henderson played five games, Joens played eight and Westbrook was there for nine.

Outside of those players, the player with the highest percentage was Sophie Cunningham. She shot 87.5 percent, and she made 70 free throws. So far, that is the most she has knocked down in a season.

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) celebrates with Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) after hitting an and-one on a lay up on Aug. 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cunningham is a reliable free-throw shooter, and the Mercury had a few others. Liz Dixon shot 87.5 percent as well, and she played 10 games with the Mercury. She made seven of her eight attempts.

Diana Taurasi was a strong free-throw shooter, and she shot nearly 85 percent. She made 95 free throws, and she took 112.

Moriah Jefferson was behind Taurasi, and she shot 82 percent. She made 41 free throws, and she attempted 50.

Overall, the Mercury had 10 players who shot 80 percent or better from the charity stripe. That includes the players who were perfect in their attempts.

Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Moriah Jefferson (8) dribbles the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Cunningham is a strong free-throw shooter, and having others like Taurasi, Jefferson and Sug Sutton helped the Mercury get a few wins. It was not Phoenix's best season, but the team's free-throw shooting was one of the positives of that time.

