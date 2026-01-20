Why The Mercury Lost Their First Playoff Game
The Phoenix Mercury made their debut in 1997, and they were one of eight teams. The WNBA would expand later on, but those original eight teams got the ball rolling.
The Mercury played well in their first season, and players like Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms, Bridget Pettis and more contributed to their success. Gillom was the team's leading scorer during the regular season, and she averaged 15.7 points. Her best game during that period was a 29-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Gillom also had eight rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in that game. She played well against her future team, as she spent a season with the Sparks at the end of her career. She also spent time as their head coach years later.
Mercury head to the playoffs
Phoenix's star helped her team finish the season with a record of 16-12. The Mercury were first in the Western Conference, and they made the playoffs. They faced the New York Liberty, as the Liberty finished the season with a record of 17-11. They were second in the Eastern Conference, and the Houston Comets, who would later become a West team, were first in the East that season.
The playoffs consisted of single-elimination games, and in their playoff debut, the Mercury suffered a loss. The Liberty beat them 59-41, and they advanced to the WNBA Finals. They faced the Comets, and Houston won its first championship. That team would go on to win three more.
Phoenix did not have its best night offensively, and the leading scorers were Gillom and Marlies Askamp. They both finished the game with nine points.
Gillom was also the leading rebounder, as she had seven boards. Umeki Webb and Pettis were close behind, as they both had six. Webb and Pettis were also the leaders in assists, as they both had two.
Timms was the leader in steals, as she had four in that game. Toni Foster had three, and Pettis and Gillom both had two. Then, Phoenix had three players who had a block. Those players were Askamp, Mikiko Hagiwara and Nancy Lieberman.
The Mercury were just getting started, and the following year, they had an better playoff journey. Regardless, things were looking up for Phoenix, and the 1997 team made history.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and all of their playoff years when you click right here!