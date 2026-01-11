Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Phoenix Missed The Playoffs In 2001

The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 2001, and their NBA counterpart had a similar fate.

Davion Moore

Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A detailed view as the Phoenix Mercury huddle at mid-court after a loss in overtime to the New York Liberty during game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena.
Things were starting to change for the Phoenix Mercury. They made the playoffs in 2000 after finishing the season with a record of 20-12, and they faced the Los Angeles Sparks.

Los Angeles won that series, and the Sparks faced the Houston Comets in the next round. The Comets won that series, and they went on to win a championship. That was their fourth championship, and like the previous years, it was a dominant year.

The Mercury's 2001 season was the second time they missed the playoffs, and it was the start of a drought. They finished that season with a record of 13-19, and they started that period with a two-game losing streak.

Phoenix faced the Utah Starzz in the first game, and Utah picked up an 81-62 win. Then, the Seattle Storm beat the Mercury 83-70. The Mercury's first win was against the Minnesota Lynx, and they beat them 89-80.

Bridget Pettis was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 26 points. She also had five assists, three rebounds and two steals. She came off the bench in that game, and her strong performance led her team to victory.

Jennifer Gillom was the second-leading scorer, and she had 20 points. She also had two rebounds, two assists and a block. Tonya Edwards had 17 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Then, Lisa Harrison had 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Mercury lost to the Portland Fire in the next game, and they bounced back from that loss with a win over the Charlotte Sting. They had ups and down throughout the season, and at one point, they went on a four-game losing streak. Phoenix lost to the New York Liberty, the Storm, the Detroit Shock and the Indiana Fever.

Phoenix misses the playoffs

Phoenix snapped that losing streak with a win over the Miami Sol. It was a home game, and the Mercury beat them 60-47. The Mercury continued to compete throughout the season, and towards the end of the year, they went on a seven-game losing streak. It was a difficult season, and when the playoffs came around, the Mercury were not involved.

After the season, the Phoenix Suns were in action, and they had struggles of their own. They finished the season with a record of 36-46, and they missed the playoffs. They were 10th in the Western Conference, and when it came to the postseason, the Los Angeles Lakers won it all.

It was a challenging time for the Phoenix teams, and for the Mercury, it took them some years to get back to the postseason.

