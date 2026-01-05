Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Phoenix's Nygaard Received Recognition In A Difficult Year

The Phoenix Mercury fought through obstacles in 2022, and despite that, they still made the playoffs.

May 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard calls out a play against the Chicago Sky in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
May 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard calls out a play against the Chicago Sky in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have had some great coaches over the years, and some of them were a part of the Coach of the Year race. Sandy Brondello is the only coach who has won it for the franchise, but people like Paul Westhead and Corey Gaines were a part of the race before that.

Jul 18, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury coach Corey Gaines reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 90-84. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both Westhead and Gaines won championships, despite other coaches winning the award in those years. For example, Dan Hughes won in 2007, and Westhead finished second. Gaines was third in the 2009 race, and Marynell Meadors won it. Mercury legend Jennifer Gillom was also involved in the race, and she was behind Gaines.

When Brondello won the award, she earned 33 points, and the most a coach could earn in that race was 38. There were some great coaches involved in that race, but after Phoenix's historic season, Brondello won the award convincingly.

After that she was a part of some of the other award races, and once she left the Mercury, Phoenix's new coach received recognition.

Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard looks on against the Indiana Fever while standing on a painted section of the court reading BG 42 in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Vanessa Nygaard became the Mercury's head coach in 2022. She helped them reach the playoffs in what was a difficult year. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 15-21 in Nygaard's first season, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces beat them 2-0, and Las Vegas went on to win it all.

Nygaard receives recognition

Nygaard was a part of the Coach of the Year race, and getting her team to the playoffs played a significant role. The Mercury played without Brittney Griner, and overall, it was an adjustment for everyone. Still, Nygaard helped her team overcome obstacles and it led to a playoff appearance.

When it came to the race, Nygaard earned a point. She was tied for fourth, and she was joined by Vickie Johnson and Mike Thibault. James Wade was third in the race, and Tanisha Wright finished second. Becky Hammon was named Coach of the Year, and she received 27 points. The maximum amount of points a coach could have was 56.

Apr 21, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard talks to the team after training camp for the day at Verizon 5G Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

The following year, Nygaard started the season as Phoenix's head coach, but after a rough start, the Mercury parted ways with her. Nikki Blue took over and finished the season. Nygaard had a record of 17-31 in her seasons in Phoenix, and while that was a challenging period, there were also some positives.

Davion Moore
Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.