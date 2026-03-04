Why Phoenix Redeemed Itself After Missing The Playoffs
In 1999, the Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 15-17. They were fourth in the Western Conference, and teams like the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks were well above .500.
Phoenix missed the playoffs for the first time, and it came right after the franchise's first WNBA Finals appearance. The Mercury faced the Houston Comets that year, and the Comets beat them 2-1. Houston had its second championship, and the Comets won two more after that.
The Mercury did not capitalize on that momentum, and they had to wait a year before getting back into the playoffs. While they missed the postseason, the Mercury added some strong talent. They selected Edna Campbell in the first round of the 1999 WNBA Draft, and she averaged 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in her rookie season.
In the second round of that year's draft, the Mercury added Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil. Davis-Wrightsil played a single season, and she averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
The Mercury had two more picks, and they drafted Lisa Harrison and Amanda Wilson. Harrison had some good year with them, and she averaged six points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. A few years later, she averaged a career high 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal.
Despite the new faces, the Mercury missed out on the playoffs. They had some tough competition, and in the end, a West team won it all.
Mercury return to the playoffs
Fast forward to 2009, and the Mercury did something special. They won their second championship, and they beat the Indiana Fever. They faced the San Antonio Silver Stars in the first round, and they beat the Sparks before reaching the Finals.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 23-11, which was identical to their 2007 record. Diana Taurasi had a big year, as she became the first Mercury player to win Most Valuable Player (MVP). Then, she won Finals MVP, which made her the second player in franchise history to do so. Cappie Pondexter was the first, and she continued to play at a high level after that.
Phoenix was victorious once again, and things were much different than what they were for the 1999 team. Regardless, they are both a part of history.
Please follow us on X to read more about the 1999 Mercury and how they played compared to the 1999 when you click right here!