Why Phoenix's Shooting Helped Them Win It All
The 2014 season was an exceptional year for the Phoenix Mercury, and it led to them getting their third championship. They finished the season with a record of 29-5, and they went on a 16-game winning streak midway through the season. It started with a win over the Minnesota Lynx, and they beat teams like the Tulsa Shock, the Indiana Fever and others.
The Lynx also snapped the streak, as they beat the Mercury 75-67 in a game where the Mercury were led by Brittney Griner. Griner finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal.
Phoenix had four other players who scored in double figures, and Penny Taylor was the second-leading scorer. She had 16 points, and she also had four steals, two rebounds, two assists and a block. DeWanna Bonner had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. Then, Candice Dupree and Diana Taurasi both had 10 points.
Griner and her teammates were dominant that season, and they excelled in different areas. They were a strong 3-point shooting team, and during that time, they were second in the league in 3-point percentage.
Mercury shoots lights out from deep
The San Antonio Stars were first in that category, and they shot 35.9 percent. The Mercury shot 35 percent from deep, and the player with the highest percentage was Erin Phillips. Phillips attempted 78 3-pointers that year, and she made 35.
Taurasi was behind Phillips, and she shot nearly 37 percent. She attempted 170 3-pointers, and she made 62 of them. Her best performance from deep was against the Los Angeles Sparks, and she knocked down seven 3-pointers. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Sparks 94-89.
Phoenix's guard had 32 points, and she also had six assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. She was one of five players who scored in double figures, as Taylor had 17 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Griner and Dupree both had 15 points, and Bonner had 11 points.
After Taurasi, Taylor was Phoenix's next-best shooter, and she shot nearly 36 percent from deep. She attempted 84 3-pointers, and she made 30 of them.
The Mercury had some great shooters, and their play during the season helped them add another championship to their legacy.
