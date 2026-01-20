Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury's Thomas And More Take Over The ACC

The Phoenix Mercury have ties to the ACC, as some of their players won a special ACC award.

Davion Moore

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA;Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) dribbles past Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) and guard Jewell Loyd (24) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA;Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) dribbles past Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) and guard Jewell Loyd (24) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The ACC Tournament began in 1978, and today, the tournament is still going strong. The first championship game was a matchup between Maryland and NC State. Maryland came out victorious, as the Terrapins beat the Wolfpack 89-82. It was a good game, and in the end, Tara Heiss was named the ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Since then, Maryland has won 10 times, and one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars added to that legacy.

Over the years, some of the WNBA's best players have won the tournament MVP. Vicky Bullett won the award in 1989, and after leading Maryland to another win, she would later play in the WNBA. She was a part of the league's allocation phase, and she went to the Charlotte Sting. She had some good years with them, and in her second season, she averaged a career-high 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks.

Dawn Staley was the MVP in 1992, and she helped Virginia beat Georgia Tech. She had a nice WNBA career, and she became a six-time All-Star during that time.

Marion Jone
August 1, 2010; Washington, DC, USA; Tulsa Shock guard Marion Jones during the first half at the Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Mercury draft pick named MVP

A few years later, a player with Mercury ties won the award, as Marion Jones helped North Carolina get a win over Clemson. Jones was drafted by the Mercury in 2003, and while she is known for her track-and-field career, she did spend time in the WNBA. She made her debut in 2010, and she played for the Tulsa Shock.

The following year, another player with Mercury ties won MVP, as Tracy Reid came away with it. She helped North Carolina beat Clemson for the second time in a row, and shortly after, she entered the WNBA.

Reid was drafted by the Sting, and she won Rookie of the Year after averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals. Reid spent two seasons with the Mercury later in her career, and in her first season, she averaged 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Monique Curri
May 6, 2018; Des Moines, IA, USA; Washington Mystics forward Monique Currie (25) takes a shot over the Minnesota Lynx during their WNBA preseason game at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Zamora/The Register via USA TODAY NETWORK / Michael Zamora-Imagn Images

A few years later, another player with Mercury ties won MVP, as Monique Currie led Duke to victory. Currie was drafted by the Sting, and later in her career, she played for the Mercury. She averaged 10.2 points, three rebounds and 2.2 assists in their 2022 season.

Alyssa Thomas won the MVP in 2012, and she helped Maryland win its 10th championship. She had 29 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Alyssa Thomas
Mar 30, 2014; Louisville, KY, USA; Maryland Terrapins center Malina Howard (5) celebrates with forward Alyssa Thomas (25) following the semifinals of a women's college basketball game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in the Louisville regional of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at KFC YUM! Center. Maryland defeated Tennessee 73-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Since Thomas' win, players like Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young became MVPs. Oluchi Okananwa was the 2025 MVP, and she led Duke to its 76-62 win over NC State.

The Mercury has interesting ties to the ACC, and one of their new stars is a part of that.

Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas and other Mercury players who came from the ACC when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.