Why Mercury's Thomas And More Take Over The ACC
The ACC Tournament began in 1978, and today, the tournament is still going strong. The first championship game was a matchup between Maryland and NC State. Maryland came out victorious, as the Terrapins beat the Wolfpack 89-82. It was a good game, and in the end, Tara Heiss was named the ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Since then, Maryland has won 10 times, and one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars added to that legacy.
Over the years, some of the WNBA's best players have won the tournament MVP. Vicky Bullett won the award in 1989, and after leading Maryland to another win, she would later play in the WNBA. She was a part of the league's allocation phase, and she went to the Charlotte Sting. She had some good years with them, and in her second season, she averaged a career-high 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks.
Dawn Staley was the MVP in 1992, and she helped Virginia beat Georgia Tech. She had a nice WNBA career, and she became a six-time All-Star during that time.
Mercury draft pick named MVP
A few years later, a player with Mercury ties won the award, as Marion Jones helped North Carolina get a win over Clemson. Jones was drafted by the Mercury in 2003, and while she is known for her track-and-field career, she did spend time in the WNBA. She made her debut in 2010, and she played for the Tulsa Shock.
The following year, another player with Mercury ties won MVP, as Tracy Reid came away with it. She helped North Carolina beat Clemson for the second time in a row, and shortly after, she entered the WNBA.
Reid was drafted by the Sting, and she won Rookie of the Year after averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals. Reid spent two seasons with the Mercury later in her career, and in her first season, she averaged 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds.
A few years later, another player with Mercury ties won MVP, as Monique Currie led Duke to victory. Currie was drafted by the Sting, and later in her career, she played for the Mercury. She averaged 10.2 points, three rebounds and 2.2 assists in their 2022 season.
Alyssa Thomas won the MVP in 2012, and she helped Maryland win its 10th championship. She had 29 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Since Thomas' win, players like Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young became MVPs. Oluchi Okananwa was the 2025 MVP, and she led Duke to its 76-62 win over NC State.
The Mercury has interesting ties to the ACC, and one of their new stars is a part of that.
