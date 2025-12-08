Why Sabally's Shooting Helped Phoenix Win
The Phoenix Mercury were on the verge of winning a championship, and their new stars helped them get to that point. Satou Sabally was a big factor in the team's impressive season, and she played well during the regular season and the playoffs.
Sabally was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 16.3. She had some strong performances, and she showed how gifted she is on the offensive end. She can score in a variety of ways, and that includes knocking down 3-pointers.
Phoenix's star made 67 3-pointers this year, which is the most she has made during a season. She shot well, outside of Sami Whitcomb, who 86, no other Mercury player made more 3-pointers than her.
Before this season, the most she had was her 66 3-pointers in 2023. That was the year when she won Most Improved Player.
During this year's playoffs, the most 3-pointers she made during a game was five. She had that number in Phoenix's 89-83 win over the Minnesota Lynx. That game went into overtime, and Sabally's performance helped the Mercury pull off the victory.
Sabally gets hot, helps the Mercury take down the Liberty
As far as the regular season, her best shooting performance was against the New York Liberty. She made seven shots from deep in that outing, and the Mercury won 106-91. That was the second time in her career that she had 3-pointers in a game.
Sabally did it for the first time in 2023, and she did it against the Indiana Fever. The Wings won that game 110-100, and the "Unicorn" was the team's leading scorer with 40.
Phoenix's forward can make shots from deep when it is necessary, and she showed that at different points of the season. The Mercury recognized that, and they recently highlighed her shooting on YouTube.
The Mercury have been posting videos around the 2025 season recently, and Sabally's shots were the subject of one of them.
They have also uploaded videos of the top 100 plays from the team and the 3-pointers the team made as a whole. It is a good way to revisit the season and see how well Sabally and her teammates played.
Phoenix has a bright future, and as the franchise prepares for a busy offseason, it is important that it retains key players. Sabally is a star, and if she returns to the team, she will help them go on another deep run.
