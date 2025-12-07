Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Sami Whitcomb Was A Major Factor In Phoenix's Season

Sami Whitcomb was one of the Phoenix Mercury's free agent signings, and she helped them when they needed her most.

Davion Moore

Aug 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) calls out a play as she brings the ball down the court in the first half against the New York Liberty at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) calls out a play as she brings the ball down the court in the first half against the New York Liberty at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Sami Whitcomb joined the Phoenix Mercury during the offseason, and she became one of their best reserves. She averaged 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season, and as a veteran known for her shooting, she made 86 3-pointers. She was close to tying or surpassing her high, as the most 3-pointers she made in a season was 89.

Whitcomb played 43 games this season, and she started in 20 of them. She was a part of the starting lineup during a time when the Mercury were missing one of their key players.

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kahleah Copper missed the start of the season due to a knee injury. Whitcomb stepped in for the star, and she did well in the starting lineup. She was a starter in the Mercury's first game, and she helped them beat her former team. Phoenix beat the Seattle Storm 81-59, and Whitcomb had six points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Mercury won that game with their new stars leading the way. Satou Sabally had 27 points, six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. Alyssa Thomas had 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Phoenix faced the Los Angeles Sparks in the next game, and in what was a close battle, the Mercury came out on top. They beat the Sparks 89-86, and the stars continued to shine. Sabally had 25 points and Thomas had 19 in that outing. Whitcomb had six points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

Aug 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) reacts after the Mercury regain possession of the ball during the second half against the New York Liberty at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Whitcomb remained in the starting lineup for some time, and she found her rhythm. Copper returned in a game against the Las Vegas Aces, and Whitcomb continued to contribute off the bench.

Whitcomb returns to starting lineup, has huge game

Later on, the Mercury star missed games due to a hamstring injury. Whitcomb returned to the starting lineup, and she had a big game during that time. The sharpshooting veteran had a career-high 36 points, and she made seven 3-pointers. She could not be stopped in that game, and the Mercury won by 30.

Overall, Whitcomb had a solid season, and while she has been a reserve for most of her career, she stepped up when the Mercury needed her. This year was somewhat reminiscent of her 2021 season with the New York Liberty, and during that season, she started in 28 games. That was the most in her career, and this year was the most since then.

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Whitcomb played well for the Mercury, and come next year, she may be one of their key players.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.