Why Sami Whitcomb Was A Major Factor In Phoenix's Season
Sami Whitcomb joined the Phoenix Mercury during the offseason, and she became one of their best reserves. She averaged 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season, and as a veteran known for her shooting, she made 86 3-pointers. She was close to tying or surpassing her high, as the most 3-pointers she made in a season was 89.
Whitcomb played 43 games this season, and she started in 20 of them. She was a part of the starting lineup during a time when the Mercury were missing one of their key players.
Kahleah Copper missed the start of the season due to a knee injury. Whitcomb stepped in for the star, and she did well in the starting lineup. She was a starter in the Mercury's first game, and she helped them beat her former team. Phoenix beat the Seattle Storm 81-59, and Whitcomb had six points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Mercury won that game with their new stars leading the way. Satou Sabally had 27 points, six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. Alyssa Thomas had 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Phoenix faced the Los Angeles Sparks in the next game, and in what was a close battle, the Mercury came out on top. They beat the Sparks 89-86, and the stars continued to shine. Sabally had 25 points and Thomas had 19 in that outing. Whitcomb had six points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
Whitcomb remained in the starting lineup for some time, and she found her rhythm. Copper returned in a game against the Las Vegas Aces, and Whitcomb continued to contribute off the bench.
Whitcomb returns to starting lineup, has huge game
Later on, the Mercury star missed games due to a hamstring injury. Whitcomb returned to the starting lineup, and she had a big game during that time. The sharpshooting veteran had a career-high 36 points, and she made seven 3-pointers. She could not be stopped in that game, and the Mercury won by 30.
Overall, Whitcomb had a solid season, and while she has been a reserve for most of her career, she stepped up when the Mercury needed her. This year was somewhat reminiscent of her 2021 season with the New York Liberty, and during that season, she started in 28 games. That was the most in her career, and this year was the most since then.
Whitcomb played well for the Mercury, and come next year, she may be one of their key players.
