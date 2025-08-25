Angel Reese Outlines Sky's Home Stretch Goal
The goals Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has now are completely different from the ones she had before the season tipped off.
We aren’t mind readers, but if we had to guess, Reese’s goals were the following:
- Make the playoffs
- Make another All-Star team
- Be one of the highest seeds in the league
- Win more games this year than last year
- Take the year two leap
Individually, Reese hit on two of those goals. Her numbers this year are better than last year, and in the eyes of many, she’s certainly taken the leap. Also, and unsurprisingly, she was named to her second All-Star squad.
But while she’s proud of her individual numbers, as a collective, nothing has gone right.
Officially, the Sky were eliminated from the postseason. So, needless to say, they won’t finish the year as one of the highest seeds in the league. Technically, there’s still a chance that they get more than the 13 wins they got last season, but in total, only eight games are remaining on the schedule. Additionally, in those eight contests, seven are against teams with winning records.
Reese would be mendacious if she said she was happy about how things played out this year, but ultimately, she's an optimist. The two-time All-Star isn’t a fan of looking at the glass as being half empty, but rather, she views it as half full.
Although technically they aren’t fighting for anything, the way Reese sees it, a sense of pride and gratitude needs to kick in.
“Just play hard as hell these last nine games,” Reese said during an interview with Winsidr. “Give it your all, everything you got. The game can be taken away from you at any time.”
To a certain extent, Reese’s words have reverberated through the locker room. The Sky, while still near the bottom of the conference, has played well over the last week. Against the Seattle Storm this past Tuesday, they kept things close before losing by six points, a big-time improvement considering that the Storm pummeled them by 38 points just last month.
Against the playoff-bound New York Liberty, Chicago walked onto their home court and got comfortable, resulting in a six-point win, before losing to the Connecticut Sky recently.
Wins to end the season will still be hard to come by, but Reese won’t allow her teammates to go out without a fight.
