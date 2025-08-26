Angel Reese Still Setting Records Despite Sky's Struggles
The wins aren’t piling up, but the records certainly are.
Angel Reese desperately wanted to grab the W with Candace Parker sitting in attendance last night. The Chicago Sky legend watched from the sidelines during her jersey retirement; however, as her former team came up just short against the Las Vegas Aces.
Yet, even with another loss plastered to their record, Reese managed to turn a negative into a positive.
Reese’s stat line was typical. She finished the night with a hard-fought 10 points and 17 boards. This double-double, nevertheless, stood out from the rest.
In total, her 46th career double-double passed Tina Charles for the most by a player in their first two seasons. More impressively, Reese has done it while spending huge gaps on the bench due to injury.
During one particular stretch, shortly after the All-Star break, Reese dealt with a nagging and persistent back issue. Eventually, of course, she managed to get her body right and return to the court. But in terms of wins, the Sky haven’t been able to get any momentum, even with her out there.
For the remainder of the season, Chicago will continue to play spoiler. Additionally, Reese will do her best to place her newfound record out of reach. If, by chance, someone eventually catches her, or at least comes close, Reese can point to her game total.
In the case of Charles, she registered those 45 double-doubles in 68 games. Reese got it done in 60.
The Sky’s 2025 season has seven games remaining. Reese, per her own admission, doesn't sound like a player who wants to take it easy and go on vacation. During a recent media scrum, the two-time All-Star said that she plans on playing “hard as hell” for the rest of the year.
Her efforts so far have worked well, as she’s leading the league in rebounds for the second consecutive year. The 14.3 points she’s dropping on a nightly basis also represents a career high.
In roughly one month, when the season officially closes, she’ll do her best to make her new record untouchable.
