Sky Can't Afford to Fumble Standout Guard
History often repeats itself, but the Chicago Sky can’t afford to make the same mistake again.
Chennedy Carter and the Sky seemed to be a match made in heaven. Chicago desperately needed guard play, along with scoring, and Carter was a master at both.
The faith they placed in her was rewarded as she dropped 17.5 points a night during the 2024 season. Once the year was over, Carter became a free agent. All signs, by and large, pointed to the two agreeing on a multi-year deal. But a funny thing happened: negotiations never took place.
For whatever reason, the Sky decided against offering Carter a contract. Some have speculated that her defiant attitude at times pushed them away. Still, despite their reasoning, Ariel Atkins was picked up to basically replace her.
From a production standpoint, Atkins has been somewhat of a step down, but overall, she’s been terrific and is only getting better.
Ariel Atkins 2025 stats
13.8 PPG, 3.6 APG, 3.4 RPG, 44.9 FG%, 84.4 FT%
Chennedy Carter 2024 stats
17.5 PPG, 3.1 APG, 2.9 RPG, 48.7 FG%, 37 FT%
Although making the postseason won’t be happening, Atkins has taken her game to another level.
Atkins over the last three games:
20.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 57.1 FG%
With little to no help in the backcourt, there’s no reason to believe that she’ll slow down anytime soon, either.
History, as we pointed out, can’t repeat itself. Once Chicago’s season comes to an end next month, Atkins will become a free agent. Unlike Carter, Atkins expects to have countless teams banging on her door, begging for her services.
Chicago, thankfully, has treated her well. Also, her teammates, including superstar Angel Reese, love having her around. Additionally, there’s no backup plan.
Hailey Van Lith hasn’t worked out. And while she’s just a rookie and has a chance to improve, head coach Tyler Marsh doesn’t appear to be the biggest fan of hers. Courtney Vandersloot, despite leading the Sky in a ton of different historical categories, is coming off a torn ACL.
Chicago dropped the ball by eschewing conversation with Carter and letting her walk. In the case of Atkins, they can’t allow that to happen again.
