Sky Star's Big Night Not Enough vs. Aces
On Monday night at Wintrust Arena, the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces did battle on the court against each other for the first time since last season. In a contest of two former WNBA champions, the game was close.
However, the Sky fell to the Aces, 79-74. The five-point loss not only added to Las Vegas's current win streak (11), but it allowed them to clinch a playoff berth against Chicago, who is already eliminated.
Both team's starting centers had big nights. The Aces' A'ja Wilson was one rebound shy of double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. She also had three assists and two blocks against Chicago.
Kamilla Cardoso notched herself another double-double, as did Angel Reese. The Sky's starting center posted a 19-point and 10-rebound outing against Las Vegas. Reese added 10 points and nearly out-rebounded (17) the entire Aces starting lineup (19).
However, neither of those stars shined the brightest in terms of an individual effort. One player topped all of those performances, unfortunately, in a losing effort.
Ariel Atkins season-high points total wasn't enough to net the Sky's tenth win.
It's no surprise that the veteran guard earned Player of the Game honors after this performance. Atkins more than doubled her season average of 13.8 points per game. On Monday at Wintrust Arena, she chipped in 30 of the Sky's 74 points.
Still, it wasn't enough to beat the 2022 and 2023 WNBA champions at home. Atkins also added four rebounds and a team-high seven assists. She entered this contest averaging 16.6 points in her previous three games.
The Chicago Sky guard went three-for-five behind the arc and made all seven of her free throws, just like Cardoso. Atkins' season-high before Monday night was two months ago against the Atlanta Dream. She scored 29 points, added six rebounds, three assists, and came up with a pair of steals.
What's next for Atkins and the Sky?
Chicago will play the Las Vegas Aces two more times this season on the road in a back-to-back series at the T-Mobile Arena. Before then, the Sky have four more games with only one at home.
As for Atkins, these next seven games for her could be her last with the Chicago Sky. The former Washington Mystic is a free agent after this season. The team could undergo quite the makeover as the only four players under contract after this year are Reese, Cardoso, and the rookies Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld.
After this 30-point showing, Atkins should receive another deal to remain in the Windy City. If not, she will be a highly coveted target for just about every other team next year.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!