Sky's Angel Reese Shares Feelings During CBA Talks
Most rookies or second-year players would be timid when it comes to speaking their minds. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, however, has no problem being vocal.
When it comes to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, that deal was set in place since January 2020, long before Reese stepped foot on a WNBA court. In October 2024, however, the players opted out of it.
The hope now is to negotiate a deal that would make both sides happy. So far, though, things haven’t gone according to plan.
"It was an eye-opener for me ... hearing the language of things, not things that I was happy to hear," Reese told USA Today. "It was disrespectful ... the proposal that we were sent back."
Currently, discussions have been ongoing at this year’s All-Star break in Indiana. In terms of the ever-important details, Reese refused to let the cat out of the bag. What she did say, nevertheless, is that the players have been a united front throughout. In addition to that, the overall numbers and growth of the game should lead to better payment and a better deal.
"Obviously, women's basketball is skyrocketing. And it's important for us to get what we want now, not just now, but for the future as well," Reese continued. "It's really nice to have vets that may not be playing for 10 more years, but they are speaking for us because they know how important it is right now."
Even before she entered the league, Reese had been a star. But after living up to the hype in her rookie year by averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists, some wondered if she could improve on those numbers.
For Reese, there’s no such thing as a sophomore slump in her book. For the second-year forward, she’s putting up 14 points a night to go with 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
The league should get used to seeing her face around for at least the next decade, but when it comes to the CBA, Reese isn’t thinking about just herself.
"This is for the next generation," Reese stated. "It's important to be able to be vocal. If I sit back, it looks like I don't care. I know my voice and I know my platform. You love it or you hate it, I know it gets views. So I just know that I had to be vocal. I have to sit at that table one day."
