Sky's Angel Reese Weighs In On CBA Negotiations
The All-Star weekend is a way to celebrate the great players of today, remember those who came before them, and, of course, have a good time. However, this time isn't just for fun and games, and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was one of several notable attendees at this year's CBA talks.
Both the players and the league met earlier today in an effort to hammer out a new CBA deal. Currently, neither side is happy with the options placed on the table. That is to say, an agreement isn’t close to taking place just yet.
Considering the magnitude of a new deal, some of the league's biggest and brightest stars were in attendance.
Paige Bueckers, the Dallas Wings' sensational rookie, showed face. Also, the incredibly popular and talented Caitlin Clark was spotted at the meetings. Unsurprisingly, Reese, the Sky’s star player, was also in attendance. In total, roughly 40 players made an appearance for several hours.
Back in October, a collective decision was made to opt out of the current CBA. The hope is to garner what they believe is a more lucrative and fair deal. Considering the turnaround and who ultimately showed up, things are pointing in the right direction.
“I’m encouraged.” Nneka Ogwumike, President of the WNBPA told the Chicago Tribune. “I’m just so inspired by the amount of players that showed up, the engagement that was there. That’s really what it’s all about. Because the more that happens, the more that we’re going to be able to get things done. I think today we’re going to be able to use this conversation to start rolling the ball on things.”
Reese, from the beginning, has been vocal. The two-time All-Star believes a change is in order and is willing to use her voice and platform to make it happen.
Although neither side walked away satisfied, a second meeting will take place relatively soon.
From Reese’s point of view, their first meeting wasn’t a waste of time. She has never gotten a chance to take part in CBA negotiations before and believes that just being in the room while the proceedings were taking place was a valuable lesson.
“It was something that was very informative for me. First time being able to see and hear, the wording, from both sides,” Reese said to the Chicago Tribune. “I was really eager to know and understand what was going on. So I’m very aware of what’s going on right now. We won’t stop until we get what we want.”
