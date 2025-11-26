Sky's Angel Reese Makes Full-Circle Gift to Alma Mater
Chicago Sky forwar Angel Reese has added another milestone to her rapidly expanding off-court portfolio, partnering with Reebok and the Angel C. Reese Foundation to outfit her alma-mater, Saint Francis Academy, for the 2025-26 basketball season. The deal will provide full Reebok apparel, custom game-day jerseys, warmups, and pairs of Angel Reese 1— Reese's signature shoe line launched earlier this year.
Full Circle Impact For a Chicago Sky Star
The initiative represents a full-circle moment for Reese, who starred at Saint Frances before emerging as one of the most influential college players of her generation and later becoming a foundational piece the Chicago Sky. For Reese, returning to give back to the program that shaped her early development is both personal and intentional.
A Message Rooted in Confidence and Representation
In a custom video created for the team, Reese shared what was so special to her about the school.
"Saint Frances was pivotal in my journey as an athlete. Through this partnership, I want to give young Panther athletes the resources, the confidence, and the inspiration to chase their dreams too," she said.
Her message reflects a broader mission that has defined Reese's off-court efforts since founding the Angel C. Reese Foundation in 2023. The organization focuses on empowering girls and women through sports access, educational resources, and financial literacy initiatives — areas Reese has repeatedly emphasized across her philanthropic work.
Saint Frances Academy's Legacy in Reese's Journey
According to reporting from Women's Wear Daily, the partnership will also spotlight Reebok's continued investment in women's basketball and athlete-driven storytelling. For Saint Frances Academy, one of the most respected girls' basketball programs in the country, the deal provides enhanced resources, updated gear, and renewed visibility as they enter the upcoming season.
Reese's Expanding Footprint in Community Investment
Reese's commitment to community investment has been a consistent theme early in her professional career. During this past season with the Chicago Sky, she hosted a Chicago-based outreach event to distribute school supplies to local families — further aligning her actions with the foundation's core values.
The Rise of the Angel Reese 1
The timing of this Saint Frances initiative also aligns with Resse's growing influence within the global sneaker market. Her signature shoe, the Angel Reese 1, debuted with multiple colorways — "Mebounds, "Diamond Dust", Receipts Ready", "Homecoming", and "Tiago King" — each selling out upon release. The Panthers will now be among the first teams to take the court wearing pairs directly tied to Reese's expanding brand.
A Vision That Extends Beyond the Court
For Reese, the partnership represents more than a sponsorship — it's a continuation of her commitment to ensuring young athletes have access to the support, representation, and resources she needed at their age. As her influence continues to rise both on and off the court, this latest initiative reinforces her growing role as not just a professional athlete, but a community leader and catalyst for opportunity.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!