Chicago Sky Hire Veteran Assistant Coach
The Chicago Sky have added major experience on their sideline, hiring longtime WNBA coach Latricia Trammell as an assistant on Tyler Marsh's staff for the 2026 season, the team announced earlier today.
Trammell joins Chicago after serving as a scout and special assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2025 campaign, continuing a coaching career that has spanned professional, collegiate, and national levels.
The announcement comes early in the Sky's offseason and follows the announcement that Chicago holds the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 WNBA Draft. With the draft preparations underway and free agency approaching, the organization is adding staff that will guide next year's roster.
A Deep and Diverse Coaching Background
Trammell's resume includes more than a decade of WNBA stops and multiple roles across the basketball landscape. She began her WNBA coaching career with the San Antonio Stars in 2017 before joining the Los Angeles Sparks in 2020, where she worked as an assistant coach and defensive specialist through the 2022 season. Her time in Los Angeles included collaborations with several coaching staffs and exposure to multiple systems and player development structures.
In 2023, Trammell was hired as the head coach of the Dallas Wings, where she spent two seasons and earned recognition as the runner-up for WNBA Coach of the Year in her debut season. After her tenure in Dallas, she returned to Los Angeles for the 2025 season, working on the Sparks' sideline in both scouting and assistant-coaching capacities.
Chicago's Broader Offseason Timeline
The Sky's decision to add Trammell comes at a pivotal moment in the franchise's trajectory. Chicago finished the 2025 season with a 10-34 record, prompting a series of organizational evaluations following the conclusion of the year. With a younger roster, an upcoming top-five draft pick, and a coaching staff entering its second year under Tyler Marsh, Chicago is positioning itself for a foundational offseason.
The Sky's front office is expected to continue to make adjustments with free agency and draft scouting. Trammell's hiring is one of the first concrete moves in what is anticipated to be an active winter for the franchise.
With Trammell now joining the bench, the Sky gain a veteran presence who brings extensive WNBA and scouting experience as they prepare for a defining stretch in their long-term rebuilding process.
