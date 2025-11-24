Chicago Sky On SI

Chicago Sky Hire Veteran Assistant Coach

With the No. 5 draft pick and multiple offseason decisions ahead, the Chicago Sky strengthens its sideline with one of the league's most experienced coaches.

Deadria Clarke

Sep 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings head coach Latricia Trammell watches her team take on the Las Vegas Aces during the second half during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings head coach Latricia Trammell watches her team take on the Las Vegas Aces during the second half during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky have added major experience on their sideline, hiring longtime WNBA coach Latricia Trammell as an assistant on Tyler Marsh's staff for the 2026 season, the team announced earlier today.

Trammell joins Chicago after serving as a scout and special assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2025 campaign, continuing a coaching career that has spanned professional, collegiate, and national levels. 

The announcement comes early in the Sky's offseason and follows the announcement that Chicago holds the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 WNBA Draft. With the draft preparations underway and free agency approaching, the organization is adding staff that will guide next year's roster. 

A Deep and Diverse Coaching Background

Latricia Trammell stands on the sidelines
May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings head coach Latricia Trammell reacts during the game against the Chicago Sky at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Trammell's resume includes more than a decade of WNBA stops and multiple roles across the basketball landscape. She began her WNBA coaching career with the San Antonio Stars in 2017 before joining the Los Angeles Sparks in 2020, where she worked as an assistant coach and defensive specialist through the 2022 season. Her time in Los Angeles included collaborations with several coaching staffs and exposure to multiple systems and player development structures.

In 2023, Trammell was hired as the head coach of the Dallas Wings, where she spent two seasons and earned recognition as the runner-up for WNBA Coach of the Year in her debut season. After her tenure in Dallas, she returned to Los Angeles for the 2025 season, working on the Sparks' sideline in both scouting and assistant-coaching capacities. 

Chicago's Broader Offseason Timeline

The Sky's decision to add Trammell comes at a pivotal moment in the franchise's trajectory. Chicago finished the 2025 season with a 10-34 record, prompting a series of organizational evaluations following the conclusion of the year. With a younger roster, an upcoming top-five draft pick, and a coaching staff entering its second year under Tyler Marsh, Chicago is positioning itself for a foundational offseason. 

The Sky's front office is expected to continue to make adjustments with free agency and draft scouting. Trammell's hiring is one of the first concrete moves in what is anticipated to be an active winter for the franchise. 

With Trammell now joining the bench, the Sky gain a veteran presence who brings extensive WNBA and scouting experience as they prepare for a defining stretch in their long-term rebuilding process. 

Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! 

Published |Modified
Deadria Clarke
DEADRIA CLARKE

Deadria is a contributing writer for On SI, covering the Chicago Sky and bringing thoughtful, in-depth coverage of the WNBA. They also write The Shot Clock Corner, a Substack dedicated to the Washington Mystics, WNBL, and WNBA where their work blends analysis, story telling, and a deep appreciation for the women’s game. Deadria captures the moments that define the game and the players who shape it.

Home/News