Sky's Angel Reese Praises Ariel Atkins After Scuffle

Ariel Atkins received all sorts of praise from Angel Reese after a recent scuffle.

Hans Themistode

Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) is double teamed by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) and guard Ariel Atkins (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) is double teamed by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) and guard Ariel Atkins (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If there’s one thing Angel Reese doesn't like, it’s a team that can’t and won’t stick together. Luckily for her, players on the Chicago Sky have each other’s back. 

The 2025 season has been a disaster for the Sky, but at the very least, they're hoping to avoid having the worst record in the league. In order to do so, they need to stay ahead of the Connecticut Sun. So when the two squads met up in Connecticut, things got physical quickly. 

Reese, of course, was forced to watch from the bench as a back injury has only allowed her to play in two games since the All-Star break. 

Ariel Atkins
Aug 13, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins (7) drives to the basket while being covered by Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley (14) during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In the early portion of the game last night, Connecticut’s Bria Hartley made a move to the basket. Although she missed, she accidentally hit Rebecca Allen with an elbow. The Sky’s backup guard was shaken up on the play but got back on offense. 

Maddy Westbeld found herself open in the corner for a three that clanked off the rim. Allen did her best to get down there and bang for a rebound. Ironically enough, Hartley seemingly pushed her to the ground and apparently stood over her. 

Ariel Atkins, who was watching from the other side of the court, sprinted over and pushed Hartley. The two went back and forth before Atkins had to be held back by players and team personnel. 

Reese didn’t get a chance to jump in the mix herself, but she was all smiles after watching Atkins go out there and stick up for her teammate. 

“Ariel a real one,” Reese wrote on her X account. “Been."

In just five minutes, Atkins’ night was over. And, when she went to the locker room, the Sky’s chances at winning were flushed down the toilet. 

Without her out there, the Sky struggled offensively as they trailed by double-digits for most of the game before losing by nine. 

Just because the game is over, it doesn’t mean more issues won’t pop back up. Both teams are hoping to play their way out of the worst record in the league convo. They also have two more games between one another left on the schedule. 

If the next one is just as physical, Reese is hoping she’ll be out there for it. 

