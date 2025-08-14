Sky's Angel Reese Praises Ariel Atkins After Scuffle
If there’s one thing Angel Reese doesn't like, it’s a team that can’t and won’t stick together. Luckily for her, players on the Chicago Sky have each other’s back.
The 2025 season has been a disaster for the Sky, but at the very least, they're hoping to avoid having the worst record in the league. In order to do so, they need to stay ahead of the Connecticut Sun. So when the two squads met up in Connecticut, things got physical quickly.
Reese, of course, was forced to watch from the bench as a back injury has only allowed her to play in two games since the All-Star break.
In the early portion of the game last night, Connecticut’s Bria Hartley made a move to the basket. Although she missed, she accidentally hit Rebecca Allen with an elbow. The Sky’s backup guard was shaken up on the play but got back on offense.
Maddy Westbeld found herself open in the corner for a three that clanked off the rim. Allen did her best to get down there and bang for a rebound. Ironically enough, Hartley seemingly pushed her to the ground and apparently stood over her.
Ariel Atkins, who was watching from the other side of the court, sprinted over and pushed Hartley. The two went back and forth before Atkins had to be held back by players and team personnel.
Reese didn’t get a chance to jump in the mix herself, but she was all smiles after watching Atkins go out there and stick up for her teammate.
“Ariel a real one,” Reese wrote on her X account. “Been."
In just five minutes, Atkins’ night was over. And, when she went to the locker room, the Sky’s chances at winning were flushed down the toilet.
Without her out there, the Sky struggled offensively as they trailed by double-digits for most of the game before losing by nine.
Just because the game is over, it doesn’t mean more issues won’t pop back up. Both teams are hoping to play their way out of the worst record in the league convo. They also have two more games between one another left on the schedule.
If the next one is just as physical, Reese is hoping she’ll be out there for it.
