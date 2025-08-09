Three Fever Players Sky Should Have Their Eyes On
When this game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever was scheduled for a Saturday night primetime matchup on CBS, it was expected to be Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark. But both stars are out for this one as the reeling Sky take on a hot Fever team.
But that does not mean that the Sky still do not have their hands full as they head on the road to Indiana. There are a few players that the Sky need to watch out for and make sure they keep an eye on, if they want any chance of a victory on Saturday.
Fever Guard Sophie Cunningham
The first player that the Sky need to make sure they are keeping an eye on, is Sophie Cunningham. Cunningham is averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal per game.
Those numbers may not seem like a lot, but the fact that in her previous game against the Phoenix Mercury, she put up 18 points, says a lot about that she shoots the ball a ton and does not get a lot of shots to fall sometimes.
She does like to shoot though as she has 27 field goal attempts combined in her last four games. The Sky are going to want to watch out for her.
Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell
The second player that the Sky should be keeping an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest against the Fever is Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell is averaging 19.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.
The number that jumps off the paper about Mitchell is her points she puts up every game. Like Cunningham, she also likes to shoot the ball. Sometimes the shots fall for her and sometimes they do not.
Mitchell has 71 field goal attempts combined in her last four games which is a lot. Mitchell is one of the primary shooters on the team and shot bad in the loss to the Mercury as she went 4-17 from the field.
That does not happen to Mitchell a lot. When it is her night, it is her night. The Sky need to pay a lot of attention to her.
Fever Center Aliyah Boston
The 23-year-old center is a killer when it comes to rebounding. It is something that she absolutely excels at. On the season, Boston averages 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1 steal per game.
She does average a good amount of points per game, but she also does a really good job in the rebounding department. The Sky need to do a good job of boxing her out and keeping her off of the scoreboard as she can hurt your team real quickly.
