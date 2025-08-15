Sky's Angel Reese Receives Killer NBA2K Ranking
Players like to act like video game ratings don’t matter, but we all know they do. No matter the sport, players line up outside their local gaming store, purchase a brand-new game they’re featured in, and go directly to the ratings. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, in all likelihood, did the same with this year's edition of NBA2K. Once she did, there’s a good chance she liked what she saw.
Having Reese in their top ten is a tip of the cap to the season she’s having and the growth she’s shown from year one to year two. Reese’s sophomore year has been phenomenal and as a result, she was selected to her second straight All-Star game. Unfortunately, however, that’s where the good news stops.
The Sky have been awful this year. At 8-24, they currently hold the second-worst record in the league. They also recently suffered a blowout loss to the Connecticut Sun, a squad that holds the worst record. If winning games wasn’t hard enough for the Chicago Sky, they now have to do it without Reese, ironically.
Since the All-Star break, Reese has played in just two games due to a back injury. In terms of when fans and the coaching staff can expect her on the court, that question remains unanswered. Considering how difficult and unpredictable back injuries can be, Tyler Marsh, her head coach, revealed that he isn’t interested in rushing her.
Still, even if she remains on the sidelines for the rest of the season, NBA 2k26 has seen enough of her work. On the surface, Reese should be proud of her rating, but seeing Caitlin Clark come in several spots above her at a 96 overall, might be a head scratcher. For large chunks of the season, including now, Clark has been sitting on the sidelines. Plus, her numbers have dipped from one year to the next.
Caitlin Clark Year 1
19.5 PPG, 8.4 APG, 5.7 RPG, 41.7 FG%
Caitlin Clark Year 2
16.5 PPG, 8.8 APG, 5 RPG, 36.7 FG%
Yet, even with Clark's production dropping, NBA 2k believes she still has the edge over Reese, despite her averaging 14.2 points and 12.5 rebounds. If their careers continue to go in their current directions, however, that might just change.
