Sky's Angel Reese Reveals Signature Shoe Release Date
Angel Reese has always believed she was a diamond in the rough. Now, her footwear will embody that.
It's official, The Angel Reese 1: Diamond Dust, will hit the shelves on September 18th.
Viewed as arguably the most popular player in the league, at least that’s what her social media following says, fans might be lining up for miles to get their hands on a pair of her new shoes. For those who have been patiently waiting, Reese wants you to know that she hasn’t forgotten about you.
“September 18th,” Reese wrote on her X account. “AR1’s coming to a store near you!"
Reese’s popularity crosses borders at this point. So, some of her fans who currently reside in different regions of the globe might be a bit worried.
Grabbing a pair of AR1s could be difficult no matter where you go, but overseas? That might prove to be impossible.
Well, for those who are nervous that her shoes won’t be attainable depending on where they’re located, Reese wants you to know that you have nothing to worry about.
“Oh baby, we going worldwide, so have your passports READY.”
While fans are now counting down the days til her kicks drop, they're also hoping to get some good news concerning her health.
After being selected to her second All-Star squad, Reese has played in just two games since the break thanks to a back injury. To make things worse, the Sky has no idea when she’ll return.
In terms of winning and losing, Chicago has been doing a lot of the latter lately. With just eight victories this year, the Sky hold the second-worst record in the league, only behind the Connecticut Sun.
The losses are piling up like there’s no tomorrow, and Reese isn’t sure when she’ll be back out there. For now, however, fans can sit back and enjoy watching her on the sidelines. They’ll also save up their hard-earned money and grab a pair of AR1s.
This year is a wash, but next year? Wholesale changes could make the Sky one of the best teams in the league.
