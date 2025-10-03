Sky’s Angel Reese Reveals Favorite Moment From Sophomore Season
Angel Reese’s sophomore season in the WNBA was full of setbacks, record-breaking performances, and drama. The Chicago Sky finished the season at the bottom of the table, with a 10-31 record. But Angel Reese walked away with her second straight WNBA Rebounding Leader trophy.
The two-time WNBA All-Star became the fastest player to breach the 500-point and 500-rebound mark and the third-fastest to score a triple-double in WNBA history. However, none of these records or honors could come close to being her favorite moments of the season.
During the latest episode of Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, the 23-year-old shared her most memorable part of the past season.
“Probably All-Star weekend,” Reese said. “All-Star weekend was the best because it wasn't even about where we were. It felt like we were at Unrivaled because it was so much fun.”
The Sky forward revealed that she never went out with players at Unrivaled because she has social anxiety. Reese said she doesn’t like going out places because people always try to take a picture with her, which makes her uncomfortable and she has to always look over her left and right shoulders. However, it wasn’t the case during the All-Star weekend.
“That was the first time I ever felt comfortable being around the girls and being out in a public event… It was really fun," Reese said. "Like, that was the first time I actually felt comfortable being around my peers and just being around other people, where I could just be super confident and be able to have fun."
“So, that was the best moment and then I was able to play obviously with great players and we won by like 20. So it was fun. It was it it was really fun.”
Reese and other WNBA superstars, including Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, protested against the league’s unfair pay. They walked out on the court in a black t-shirt with the phrase “Pay Us What You Owe Us” written on it ahead of the game.
The 2024 No. 7 overall pick recorded 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game and charted 20 double-doubles this season. The ending wasn’t how Reese would have liked it to be. After a win over the Connecticut Sun, she fired shots at the franchise.
Reese said she wouldn’t settle for the same s*** next year and urged the franchise to acquire some firepower in the offseason. She added that she would not mind leaving the franchise if things don't pan out.
The Sky superstar later apologized for her comments but was handed a half-game suspension for her behavior. Reese did not play in the remaining games, citing back issues. Many believe that she has already played her final game for the franchise.
