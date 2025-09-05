Sky Announce Angel Reese Benching After Controversial Comments
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese put on a great performance against the Connecticut Sun, but her comments after the game weren't received well by her teammates.
The Sky bagged their 10th win of the season as star power forward Reese recorded her sixth straight and 23rd double double of the season. The two-time WNBA All-star charted 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 88-64 win over Sun.
Reese then went on to call out her teammates for the disappointing season, urging the franchise to make changes to the squad.
"I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year," Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune recently. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year."
"I am very vocal about what we need and what I want," Reese said. "I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can."
The 23-year-old apologized for her words after receiving backlash and realizing that her teammates were upset about it. Reese said that she didn't intend to hurt her teammates and acknowledged that they have been with her through thick and thin.
However, the management has decided to take an action against the 2024 rookie. The franchise released a statement ahead of their Friday night clash against the Indiana Fever. The organization has decided to bench the face of the franchise in their next fixture.
"The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball," the statement read.
"Because of statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces. This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team."
Reese is already suspended for Sky's matchup against the Fever after she issued her eighth technical foul on Thursday. Chicago currently sits at 11th position in the table with 10 wins, only ahead of the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings.
Angel Reese and Co. are already out of the playoffs race. The youngster is set to miss at least one and a half of the three remaining Sky games in the 2025 WNBA season. Reese averages 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season.
It would be interesting to see how Reese reacts to this decision. Only time will tell if the 2024 No. 7 overall pick will stay in Chicago when the 2026 WNBA season tips off.
