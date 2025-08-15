Sky's Biggest Bright Spot During Turbulent Season
Even now, after 24 losses and with little time remaining, the Chicago Sky still have a few things they can hang their hat on after 32 games.
They remain one of the league's better rebounding teams even after their recent slide. Chicago sits in second place in the WNBA with an average of just over 36 boards a contest, a mark that puts them ahead of the Dallas Wings, Golden State Valkyries and Phoenix Mercury. Forward Angel Reese, a young captain for the Sky, still leads the WNBA in total rebounds despite being sidelined with a back injury since late July. Chicago has won the battle on the boards in three of its last five games, including in a win over the Washington Mystics that saw them bring down 33 rebounds to Washington's 25.
The Sky still have some time to light a spark of hope in a fleeting season, but won't be able to without some help from their veteran options. Now, more than ever, Chicago's young core will also need to put their full skillsets on display for it to end off on a high note before the offseason. What has been the biggest recent bright spot for the Sky as they enter the final quarter of their regular season schedule?
The duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Elizabeth Williams
The big duo of Elizabeth Williams and Kamilla Cardoso have kept the Sky from completely falling during what has been nothing short of a turbulent season for the Windy City's own.
The duo have either alternated or earned simultaneous double-doubles as the Sky work through a more uncertain period of their 2025 campaign. Cardoso and Williams have combined for 12 double-doubles this season, including two pairs in recent matchups with the Mystics and Mercury. Cardoso recently showed off her prowess in the paint with a 24-point outing against the Connecticut Sun. Williams, a two-time All-Defensive Team selection, added 15 rebounds as she expertly tracked missed shots and deterred tries at the rim.
It'll be up to the two bigs to keep the Sky above water and guide them in the right direction as they look to continue to take the rebounding advantage over some of the league's tougher squads during what's left of the 2025 regular season. They'll need to have a few games circled, including two matchups with the New York Liberty, as they keep navigating through some of the team's choppiest waters in recent memory.
