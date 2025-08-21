How Sky Compare to This Point Last Season
The Chicago Sky fell to 8-26 following a hopeful matchup with the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Though they came closer to a victory than in games past, the Sky still earned their 13th loss in 14 games and their second losing streak of five games or more this season. A Wednesday night win by the Los Angeles Sparks singlehandedly eliminated both the Sky and Dallas Wings from playoff contention. The two joined the Connecticut Sun, who missed their first postseason opportunity since 2016.
Have the Sky improved from where they were at this point last year? Is there still hope for the Windy City squad in what remains of the 2025 regular season?
How are the Sky doing compared to their 2024 run?
Despite their offseason changes, the Sky aren't too far from where they were during the home stretch of their 2024 campaign.
The Sky are four games behind where they were at this point last year under head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, which includes a seven-game losing streak before they finally claimed a victory over the Sparks in Game 34. Chicago would earn its final win of the year against the Wings in a game that saw them drop 92 points for the second matchup in a row before falling in their next five games. The Sky would go on to finish the year with a record of 13-27, which would put them a few games ahead of LA and Dallas for 10th place in the WNBA. Chicago currently stands in 12th and is one game ahead of the Sun, who have split two games with the Sky during this year's regular season.
Along with their offensive rating, the Sky are slightly behind where they were last season in points and rebounds per game. Chicago's defensive rating, which is just behind the Sparks for last place in the WNBA, is about six points behind where it was last year. It may have lost some rebounding power compared to its previous campaign, but is still tied with the Wings at about second place in the WNBA this season.
All's well that ends well
While they will round out the year with some tough competition, including a handful of playoff contenders, the Sky still have a few games left to prove themselves and match where they were last year before closing their 2025 run.
The Sky will need to earn five more wins over their next few games to match their 13 victories from last year. Thankfully, Chicago almost looked like a brand new team when All-Star forward Angel Reese returned for the first time since late July on Tuesday. Their outstanding scoring nights have come few and far in-between this season, but showed up at just the right time as Reese hit the floor against the Storm. If they can tighten up their defense and keep matching up with their opponents hit for hit down the stretch, they can grab another win or two and end off an uncertain season on a high note before what could be a defining offseason.
