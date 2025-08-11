Sky Facing Must-Win Game Against Sun
The Chicago Sky will have their work cut out for them as they try to climb back up the WNBA standings on the tail end of their 2025 campaign.
The Sky will enter the final portion of the regular season with a 1-9 record over their last 10 games. They earned their lone victory of the month against the Washington Mystics, where the big duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Elizabeth Williams combined for 34 points and 23 rebounds. They'll need to reignite a spark of hope to reach double-digit wins despite a final quarter of the year that features some of the top teams in the WNBA, including last year's champion, the New York Liberty.
Will Chicago get back into the win column during a must-win matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday?
Sky must right the ship with a win over Sun
If there was any time for the Sky to turn things around, it would be now.
Chicago has nearly run out of time to change things for the better as it nears the three-quarter mark of the season with a few other teams holding strong in the seeds ahead of them. They will enter the matchup with a record of 8-23, or a half-game ahead of the Dallas Wings for 11th place in the WNBA. The Sun are just a fegames behind them for last place in the league, but have earned key victories against the Liberty and Golden State Valkyries over their last few games.
Chicago won its previous matchup against the Sun two months ago, where five players entered double-digits and countered the scoring of Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles. The Sun recently added forward Aaliyah Edwards, who was taken one pick before Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft, in exchange for guard Jacy Sheldon and a 2026 first-round pick swap last week. The former UConn standout has played sparingly in her recent matchups, but has earned decent playing time and just under six points per game in her three bouts against the Sky.
Chicago needs a direction to head in after investing so much into adding veteran guards and shooting specialists who can pair with head coach Tyler Marsh's new system. The Sky traded their 2026 first-rounder in exchange for the selection that would eventually become Hailey Van Lith in this year's draft, but still own a first-round pick swap with the Sun in 2026 from last year's Mabrey trade. Chicago will need to do all it can to keep its future bright and set the tone for the rest of the year with a much-needed win over Connecticut this week.
The Sky will take on the Sun at 6 p.m. CDT on Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game will be broadcast on The U.
