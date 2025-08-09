Sky's Future Looks Brighter Than Fever's
The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever were once in the same position. Both franchises were given routine beatdowns by the WNBA’s elite and they also made friends with the rest of the bottom feeders. But something funny happened.
They grabbed franchise, no, actually, league-changing players.
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were the number one and seven picks in the 2024 draft. The hype surrounding them was out of this world. And, when they officially got on the court, they showed exactly why.
Caitlin Clark Rookie Stats:
19.2 ppg, 8.4 apg, 5.7 rpg, 41.7 fg%, 90.6 ft%
Angel Reese Rookie Stats:
13.6 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 39.1 fg%, 73.6 ft%
A funny thing happened, however; Indiana racked up the wins. Chicago, on the other hand, remained in the league’s cellar.
With Clark and the Fever made the playoffs during her rookie year, they're on the verge of doing it again this season. Reese and company, unfortunately, haven’t come close to making the postseason.
Still, even with Chicago struggling to get any wins, their future isn’t as horrific as their record. In fact, they’re set up better than the Fever.
When it comes to individual stardom and impacting the game, Reese has Clark beat.
Caitlin Clark Sophomore Stats:
16.5 ppg, 8.8 apg, 5 rpg, 36.7 fg%, 82 ft%
Angel Reese Sophomore Stats:
14.2 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 3.7 apg, 44.4 fg%, 79 ft%
Now, to be fair, Clark has dealt with groin and hamstring injuries, but on the other side of that, Reese has powered through back issues.
Stardom aside, that isn’t the only category where Chicago shines.
Kelsey Michell is a bona fide star for Indiana. She averages 19.7 points a night and routinely makes fans forget that Clark is on the sidelines. However, she’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and a long list of teams will do their best to snatch her away.
Natasha Howard is a good glue-type player, but she’ll be 34 in just a few more days and isn’t considered a franchise cornerstone at this point.
How about Sophie Cunningham? Her 8.4 points and 3.7 rebounds are solid, but she isn’t a player the Fever can build around. Aliyah Boston? She’s a beast.
The three-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year will be a problem for years to come. But still, Indiana’s success is predicated on the here and now, not the future.
Chicago, of course, is in good hands. Kamilla Cardoso is a 24-year-old double-double machine that’ll only get better, Ariel Atkins is a bucket getter who’s averaging 13.7 points a night, and Hailey Van Lith, if they ever give her more minutes, can develop into one helluva player.
Also, thanks to their 8-22 record, the Sky are essentially guaranteed a top-four pick in the draft, with a decent shot at the number one selection overall. Meaning, more young talent will be on the way.
For now, the Fever and their fans can sit back and enjoy their success. In as little as one year, however, Chicago will be racking up wins and torturing the league with their young talent.
