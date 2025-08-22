Sky Should Keep Building Around Angel Reese
The Chicago Sky are limping toward the finish line of a frustrating season, sitting at 8–26 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. The record tells the story of a team still searching for an identity, but one thing is certain: Angel Reese is the foundation.
Reese has been Chicago’s taste of hope — despite some injuries. She is averaging 14.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 45.6% shooting from the field. Her rebounding and paint play have given the Sky a competitive edge especially in games where the rest of the offense sputtered. She brings a competitive energy that opponents have to account for on every possession. What she hasn’t had is enough help to spread the floor and give her room to operate. Defenses collapse on her, forcing her into traffic and daring the Sky to beat them from outside, which is something Chicago needs help with. Too often, the result has been empty possessions.
The front office’s focus in 2026 has to be adding guards who can stretch defenses and make opponents pay. That could come in free agency, but the draft offers a pair of intriguing options: Ta’Niya Latson and Olivia Miles.
Latson is one of the most explosive scorers in the country, averaging 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists last season. She’s aggressive off the dribble, forces defenses to shift, and creates space for teammates. That kind of pressure on the perimeter would immediately benefit Reese, who thrives when the paint isn’t crowded. If Latson develops a more reliable three-point shot, her ceiling becomes even higher and her fit in Chicago an even more intriguing option.
Miles brings a more balanced skill set. After passing on the 2025 draft to further develop her game and utilize the transfer portal, she delivered a standout season: 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, while shooting 48% from the field and career-high 41% from beyond the arc. Her improvement as a shooter changes everything, because it pairs with her natural ability to drive and distribute. She can break down defenses, attack the rim, or set up Reese for easy looks. She would bring structure and better control to an offense that badly needs it.
There’s also precedent in Chicago for leaning on familiarity. The Sky have brought back stars before — Courtney Vandersloot and Diamond DeShields are recent examples — and the front office might want to consider following that path again considering there are some exciting names entering free agency. Marina Mabrey remains a possibility, but the bigger name to watch is Kahleah Copper.
Copper spent seven years in Chicago before joining the Mercury, and she’ll soon be a free agent again. At 6-foot-1, she’s been a steady scorer in Phoenix, averaging 16 points per game this season on 43.2% shooting overall and 41.2% from deep. Her play from outside the paint is exactly the kind of variability Chicago needs and is currently lacking. If the Sky could secure a guard like Copper, they would have the opportunity to take pressure off of Reese and run a more balanced offense, A reunion would give the Sky a proven perimeter scorer who fits naturally alongside Reese.
The Sky have spent the past year learning what doesn’t work — in fact, they have mastered it. Now the blueprint is clearer. Build through Reese, surround her with shooters, and add perimeter firepower through both the draft and free agency. Latson and Miles bring promise, Copper offers proven production, and all three check the boxes this roster has been missing. This season has been defined by missed opportunities. The next one has to be about taking the right ones.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!