Chicago Sky On SI

Sky's Angel Reese to Miss Next Game vs. Fever

As a result of her eighth technical foul, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese will serve a one-game suspension and miss the team's next game at the Indiana Fever.

Scott Conrad

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Wednesday night provided a lot of reasons to celebrate. For starters, the Chicago Sky won for their 10th game of the season and are no longer the worst team in the WNBA standings.

Even in the 88-64 loss by the Connecticut Sun, center Tina Charles was able to be joyous. She set a new all-time record for most field goals made, breaking the previous mark held by Diana Taurasi.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese wants to make the playoffs. Her comments and her 23rd double-double this season show that.
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court next to her teammates before a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Sky forward Angel Reese recorded her sixth straight double-double and her 23rd of the season. Her 18-point and 13-rebound performance paved the way for Chicago to earn the victory at Wintrust Arena.

Unfortunately for the Sky, it was not all good news on Wednesday. One of their players was issued their eighth technical foul, resulting in a one-game suspension, potentially affecting Chicago's next game.

How this affects the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game on Friday?

Because Reese was issued her eighth technical foul, she will be suspended for one game. The technical was issued in the second quarter against the Sun. Both Reese and head coach Tyler Marsh were seen talking to officials later on after the technical was given.

There is a chance that the WNBA steps in and rescinds the technical. However, in the event that Reese gets another, the same penalty would occur.

After criticizing the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese was handed her eighth technical foul in Wednesday's 88-64 win over the Sun.
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court before a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Recently, Reese made comments about her future in the WNBA and the Chicago Sky. She expressed her unhappiness and not settling for the current state of the team. This will be the second year in a row that the 2021 WNBA champions have missed the playoffs.

Following her comments during an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Reese scaled back on her words by saying, "I don't think I'm frustrated, I'm probably am frustrated at myself right now. I think the language is taken out of context, and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates. I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have about the article."

As of now, the two-time WNBA All-Star will miss the Sky's next game. They play the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Whether or not Reese plays, the Sky can't qualify for the postseason. However, their next opponent, the Fever, is looking to scrap into the playoffs as one of the lower seeds.

Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! 

feed

Published |Modified
Scott Conrad
SCOTT CONRAD

My name is Scott Conrad and I am a Contributor for the Chicago Sky with Sports Illustrated.com. I am also a Contributor with FanSided on NinerNoise, as well as Da Windy City. In addition, I am the Site Editor/Expert for The View from Avalon. I spent two seasons (2015 & 2016) with the Tampa Bay Times as a Correspondent covering high school football. I am a two-time published author with more work to come. In my teenage years, I started watching both MLS and WNBA start in 1996 and grow to be the juggernauts they are in their respective sports. Much love to the career on and off the court for fellow-Napervillian and former Sky forward Candace Parker. Outside of the sports journalism world, I am a travel volleyball coach. I accepted the Head Coach position with Greater Cincinnati Volleyball Club for their U13-2 team. In terms of active sports, I play volleyball, soccer, softball, kickball and train in mixed martial arts.

Home/News