Sky's Angel Reese to Miss Next Game vs. Fever
Wednesday night provided a lot of reasons to celebrate. For starters, the Chicago Sky won for their 10th game of the season and are no longer the worst team in the WNBA standings.
Even in the 88-64 loss by the Connecticut Sun, center Tina Charles was able to be joyous. She set a new all-time record for most field goals made, breaking the previous mark held by Diana Taurasi.
Sky forward Angel Reese recorded her sixth straight double-double and her 23rd of the season. Her 18-point and 13-rebound performance paved the way for Chicago to earn the victory at Wintrust Arena.
Unfortunately for the Sky, it was not all good news on Wednesday. One of their players was issued their eighth technical foul, resulting in a one-game suspension, potentially affecting Chicago's next game.
How this affects the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game on Friday?
Because Reese was issued her eighth technical foul, she will be suspended for one game. The technical was issued in the second quarter against the Sun. Both Reese and head coach Tyler Marsh were seen talking to officials later on after the technical was given.
There is a chance that the WNBA steps in and rescinds the technical. However, in the event that Reese gets another, the same penalty would occur.
Recently, Reese made comments about her future in the WNBA and the Chicago Sky. She expressed her unhappiness and not settling for the current state of the team. This will be the second year in a row that the 2021 WNBA champions have missed the playoffs.
Following her comments during an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Reese scaled back on her words by saying, "I don't think I'm frustrated, I'm probably am frustrated at myself right now. I think the language is taken out of context, and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates. I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have about the article."
As of now, the two-time WNBA All-Star will miss the Sky's next game. They play the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Whether or not Reese plays, the Sky can't qualify for the postseason. However, their next opponent, the Fever, is looking to scrap into the playoffs as one of the lower seeds.
