Sky Forward to Return to UCLA After Disappointing Season
Chicago Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere is now headed to her alma mater to take up a new role in the offseason after the team finished the 2025 season at the bottom of the WNBA.
UCLA Women's Basketball announced that the 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year will be a part of their coaching staff in the upcoming season. Onyenwere has been named the UCLA Bruins' women's basketball team's assistant coach for the 2025-26 season.
"We’re proud to announce a Bruin is making her way back to campus! Welcome back to Westwood, Michaela! 🤩 #GoBruins x #ProBruins," the caption read.
Onyenwere donned the Bruins colors for four seasons. In her first season, she averaged 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 35 games(one start) and made the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.
The forward started all 35 games next season and charted 18.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG (career-high), 1.1 APG and 1.1 SPG. Onyenwere was named to the All-Pac-12 team for her outstanding performance.
The Colorado native continued to improve in the following season. Her points per game rose to 18.9, and she replicated last season's rebounds per game average. In addition, Onyenwere's 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game sealed back-to-back All-Pac-12 honors for the youngster.
The WNBA forward played only 23 games in her final season and bagged 19.1 PPG (career-high), 7.2 RPG, 2.0 APG (career-high), and 1.1 SPG. She finished her college basketball career as the fourth-highest scorer in UCLA history with 1,888 points. Onyenwere was named to the All-Pac-12 team for the third time in a row.
Cori Close, Onyenwere's head coach during her college days, is delighted to have her student back in the building.
"What an honor it is to welcome Mic back to campus," Close said. "I'm excited to bring her on and use her incredible basketball mind. Our student-athletes have an amazing opportunity to learn a lot from a vet in the W - many of our players aspire to keep playing after they graduate here, so they can take full advantage of picking the mind of a seasoned pro."
Onyenwere was selected at No. 6 overall by the New York Liberty. She joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2023 before moving to the Chicago Sky the following year.
