Sky Sign Former Liberty Guard
The Chicago Sky have added former New York Liberty guard Marquesha Davis to a seven-day hardship contract, per a post by the team on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Davis spent her college career first at Arkansas, where she only played seven games, before transferring to Ole Miss. She was named to the first-team All-Southern Conference team and helped Ole Miss reach the Sweet Sixteen during her tenure with the school.
After her collegiate career, Davis was drafted by the New York Liberty in the first-round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, the 11th selection overall. She appeared in 20 regular season games and one post-season game with the Liberty, who waived her earlier this month. During the 2024 season, she averaged four minutes per game, with a .409 field goal percentage.
The Sky are missing key parts of their team ahead of tonight's game against the Minnesota Lynx. Ariel Atkins and Michaela Onyenwere are both on the injury report. However, Angel Reese is back from injury after sitting out the Sky's previous game against the Atlanta Dream. Reese also appeared in this past weekend's All-Star Game.
The Sky take on the Lynx tonight from Target Center in Minneapolis.
