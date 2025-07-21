Sky's Angel Reese Ranked Above Caitlin Clark
Usually, the number one and seven picks aren’t intrinsically linked in any draft. However, this is a special case. In a recent ranking, Bleacher Report ranked Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky higher than Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.
Clark was the no-brainer selection to go off the board before everyone else in 2024. But instead of being compared to Cameron Brink, the number two selection, Kamilla Cardoso, the number three pick, or even Rickea Jackson, the fourth pick, it’s Reese who’s been juxtaposed to Clark constantly.
By and large, Clark had the edge. She was the Rookie of the Year and was constantly ranked ahead of Reese. Now, nevertheless, the tables have turned.
Bleacher Report loves ranking players. And, unsurprisingly, fans tune in to check it out. Before the season officially kicked off, they placed Clark at number five. Her rookie season was terrific, and year two was supposed to be even better. Now, after watching the first half of the year go by, they took Clark off the rankings altogether and placed her in the honorable mention section.
Ironically enough, Reese’s trajectory was the opposite. Previously, Bleacher Report had her pegged as an honorable mention. Now, she’s jumped up a few spots, landing at number 14.
In the case of Clark, BR points to the nonstop injuries that have plagued her this year. Still, even with the perpetual quad and groin issues, she grabbed her second consecutive All-Star spot. Ultimately, they consider her low placement only temporary until she gets healthy.
On the opposite side of that, Reese has been incredibly healthy. She’s also been relentless on the glass, leading the league in rebounding for a second consecutive year at 12.6.
Her 14 points a night is a slight improvement from last year, but over her last seven, she’s gone to another level.
7-Game Average: 19.3 points, 14 rebounds, 3.9 assists
BR has noticed Reese’s improvement. So has the league, giving her a second straight All-Star selection.
More work will be needed if she wants to take the number one spot from A’Ja Wilson, but for now, BR believes Reese has been a better player than Clark, at least for now.
