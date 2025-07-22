Sky Can Defeat Lynx's Napheesa Collier
When the WNBA season gets underway again Tuesday night at the official end of the All-Star Break. The Chicago Sky will once again take on the Minnesota Lynx, an opponent that they recently struggled with.
The main struggle the Sky have faced against the Lynx is shutting down their star player, Napheesa Collier. The Sky are going to have to do a better job against her, if they want a chance to pick up the road victory in Minnesota on Tuesday.
Collier has averaged 27 points in the last two matchups against the Sky
Collier averaged 36 minutes per game in the last two contests against the Sky. She is getting every shot that she wants and Chicago is not making it easy at all.
Sure, the Sky do not have the most skilled team to always keep up with the West's best, but the least they could do is come up with a game plan against Collier.
The Sky need to force her into tough shots where she is not just putting up lots of points when the two squads face off. That will net you a loss every single time.
The Sky also need to do better at guarding the three-point line
In the last two matchups against the Lynx, the Sky have let the Lynx shoot over 30% from three-point land. They need to do a better job at having a defender in a Lynx shooters face and a hand up, if they are attempting a three.
That is another recipe for disaster if they do not do a good job at defending the three-point line. The three-ball is a killer every time and giving up over 30% from three, is not something that will win you games.
The Sky better hope they can defend the three and play better defense against Collier on Tuesday night when the Sky travel to Minnesota.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!