Is Sky's Angel Reese Playing vs. Aces?
Angel Reese was suspended as the Chicago Sky suffered their 31st defeat of the season at the hands on the Indiana Fever. The Sky lost 97-77 as both Reese and Caitlin Clark missed the game. The Fever guard is out for the remainder of the season due to injuries.
Reese was issued her eighth technical foul in the 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun, leading to a one-game suspension. The Sky are set to face to Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. Will the 23-year-old be in action on Sunday?
Will Reese Play Today vs. Aces?
Reese made some controversial statements about her teammates following the win over the Sun on Thursday. The two-time WNBA All-Star said that she will not settle for the "same s***" next year and urged the franchise to acquire better players in the offseason.
Reese added that she wants to play with the best and is going to help the Sky land some of the best on their roster. She emphasized that attracting the best of the best in the offseason should be the priority. The 2024 rookie hinted that she might move to a different team if things don't go the way she wants.
The power forward later apologized after facing backlash and realizing that she hurt her teammates. However, the franchise released a statement on Friday, announcing a disciplinary action on the youngster for her words. Reese will sit out the first half of the game against the Aces.
"The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball," the statement read.
"Because of statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces. This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team."
The Sky slipped to the 12th position with a 10-31 record after losing to the Fever on Friday. They are only ahead of the Dallas Wings, who are 9-33 this season. Chicago is already out of the playoffs race. On the other hand, the Aces are sitting at third and can quest for the second spot with a win.
Reese averages 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season. Her absence might be the deciding factor in this Aces game.