Sky Coach Focused on Supporting Players During Controversy
Tyler Marsh left the Las Vegas Aces after last season for the Chicago Sky, his first head coaching position in the WNBA. He was an assistant for three years including the back-to-back WNBA championship wins by the Aces.
Also a former assistant coach with the NBA's Indiana Pacers, Marsh came back to the Midwest after the Sky fired last year's head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. While the team is not making the playoffs this season either, Marsh has been rather verbal when it comes to defending his players.
Officials from the Sky organization set forth a first-half suspension on Reese as punishment for her comments to the Chicago Tribune. That suspension turned into a full game absence as Reese was listed out due to her lingering back issues.
"Yeah, I think it starts with letting them [the players] know what my availability and access is to them in terms of any support that they need," said Marsh. "That's been the case throughout the season. I've tried to be as communitive as possible."
The goal is to not have Reese's comments be the catalyst for internal bullying, harassment or other forms of turmoil. The two-time All-Star forward is one of just four players under contract after this season. Everyone else except for Kamilla Cardoso, Hailey Van Lith, and Maddy Westbeld are potential free agents.
A player's meeting was held follow the Sky's win over the Connecticut Sun last Wednesday. Players like Ariel Atkins and Rachel Banham had mixed reactions to Reese's comments. The former LSU Tigers' star did apologize publicly to the media shortly after.
Differing opinions on the matter have come from the media and analysts, as well. Callie Fin, a WNBA analyst, said, "It didn't rub me the right way that ended up resulting in a suspension for her because the Sky GM also openly critiqued her, I think, the same publication earlier this season, saying that she needed to play better. That's not standard either."
Dallas Hoops Journal reported that one executive stated, “She [Reese] needs to get the hell out of there. Chicago is probably the worst-run organization in the league.” The same exec went on with more by adding, “You’re gonna suspend your best player just because she’s putting pressure on you to get better? That was embarrassing to see. I think Chicago will try to trade her this offseason, but if they don’t, she should request a trade.”
Marsh spoke up for his players in the loss vs. the Connecticut Sun.
In the third meeting of the season between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun, things got rather dicey, again. After a blatant missed call by the referees, Marsh charged the court and gave his verbal disdain for the lack of calls and his own players' safety.
The transaction resulted in an ejection for Marsh. However, players and fans were grateful he spoke up during the game and later commented on it after the game, as well.
"It was hard being in the back and not being out there for the team. I felt like I was letting them down, other part of me was like, I had to. It’s been egregious all year," said Marsh. "You guys saw that clear as day and I think that when stuff like that goes uncalled, things happen.… I feel like we’ve been on the short end of the stick all year.”
Marsh and the Sky play his former team, the Las Vegas Aces, for the third and final time this season. Chicago has no chance to beat last year's win total of 13 games. Perhaps, the Sky and their 2025 head coach can try again in 2026.
