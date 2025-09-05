Sky Coach Shares Take on Angel Reese's Suspension
Neither Chicago Sky star Angel Reese nor Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark will feature in what was expected to one of the most exciting fixture of the 2025 WNBA season.
The 23-year-old is serving a one-game suspension and will miss Chicago's game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight. Reese was issued her eighth technical foul in the Sky's 88-64 victory over the Connecticut Sun.
The two-time WNBA All-Star charted her sixth consecutive and 23rd double double of the season, bagging 18 points and 13 rebounds in the Sky's 10th win of the season. They now sit in the No. 11 position in the table ahead of the Sun and the Dallas Wings.
However, the tides turned against the Reese and the Sky very soon as the power forward received a one-game suspension. The team appealed to the WNBA to rescind it but it was all in vain.
The Sky's head coach, Tyler Marsh, addressed the media as the 2024 WNBA rebounding leader was absent at today's shootaround ahead of the game.
"Obviously we couldn’t get the technical foul overturned for today so she was going to miss today. It upheld as a technical foul so that’s her reason for not being here today," Marsh said.
The Sky are out of the postseason race but can spoil the party for the Fever who are hoping to make it to the next round as a lower seed. Indiana will be without their superstar guard, Caitlin Clark, who has been ruled out for the remaineder of the season due to a right groin injury and a bone bruise.
Reese averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the 2025 WNBA season for the Sky. It's going to be a huge task for the team to scrape out a win against the Fever.
Chicago's squad has a point to prove to Reese after the 2024 No. 7 overall pick took a dig at her teammates. The Sky's power forward said that the team needs to get better players and she is not settling for the same s*** they did this year.
Reese emphasized on the fact that the franchise needs to attract best of the best in the offseason. She even hinted that if things don't go the ways she wants, the youngster might move in a different direction.
Reese later apologized to her teammates for her comments and said that she didn't mean to put down her teammates. She knows they have been through the same situation as her and always showed up for her.
