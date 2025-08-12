Could Injured Star Have Made Difference for Sky?
At this point, it is what it is: The Chicago Sky’s season has gone up in flames, and turning it around is a pipe dream. But the question is, would things have looked completely different if Courtney Vandersloot remained healthy all year?
Watching Vandersloot rock a New York Liberty jersey was weird for everybody. She spent the first 12 seasons of her career in Chicago and seemed destined to retire with just one team. Yet, the business of basketball took over, and she headed to New York for two seasons, helping them win a title in 2024.
Once the offseason came rolling by, Chicago made things right, signing her to a one-year deal. Vandersloot later admitted that coming back felt like home and that she loved who they were building around. She also emphasized the importance of teaching the young players and pushing them towards title contention.
Yet, seven games into the season, she went down to a torn ACL. Prior to that taking place, however, she seemed to be figuring things out.
At the age of 36, Vandersloot needed to get her legs under her. She also needed to get accustomed to her new teammates.
Vandersloot's stats in her first four games
11.5 PPG, 5.2 APG, 3.5 RPG
Vandersloot's stats for her final two games
14 PPG, 8 APG, 4 RPG
These stats do not include the last game Vandersloot was in, during which she played just five minutes. But the point is, Vandersloot was finding her rhythm.
Once she crumbled, the Sky soon followed, losing six of their next seven games. Also, just to hammer home the point that Chicago was a well-oiled machine with her in the lineup, the 97 points they scored with Vandersloot, tied for the most points they scored all season. Additionally, the 94 points they scored with her immediately after still ranks as their second highest point total this year.
Only once have the Sky scored at least 90 points in back-to-back games. Care to guess when that happened? Well, it was when Vandersloot was on the court.
Outside of just the overall stats, the Sky could have used her leadership. Tyler Marsh, a first-year coach, looks lost out there at times. So does Hailey Van Lith, their underperforming first-round rookie.
Although we’ll never know how things would have played out, every team Vandersloot has been on over the last six seasons has made the playoffs. Would this year’s Sky have made it seven in a row? We believe so.
