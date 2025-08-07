Four Trade Targets for Sky Before Deadline
As of Wednesday evening, the Chicago Sky are far from entering the playoff picture. They sit 6.5 games back from the current eighth seed and newcomers, the Golden State Valkyries.
With 15 games left to play, the Sky are not mathematically eliminated from the postseason yet. However, if they are going to qualify for the playoffs, now is the time to make a move and win more.
While there aren't as many stars on Chicago's roster that have the trade appeal like last year with Marina Mabrey, many players are suitable one-year rentals that can add depth to any championship contender. Hopefully, the Sky's win on Tuesday night against the Washington Mystics is the start to a late-season push.
Here is a brief run down of three potential trades for the Chicago Sky before Thursday's deadline.
1. Sky swap guards with Mystics, Ariel Atkins for Sug Sutton, and a second-round draft pick.
Ariel Atkins is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, and so is Sug Sutton. Washington is less than two from the top eight and five games closer to it than Chicago. While this trade looks better on paper for the Mystics this year, the attachment of Washington's second-round pick is enticing enough to make the deal for the Sky.
Atkins, who is less than a year away from turning 30, is averaging 14 points a game this season. Her defense is also an asset as Atkins is averaging nearly two steals per game, too. She has missed a number of games already this season as she is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Dream.
Sutton is not as prolific of scorer, but she is almost four years younger than Atkins. The upside to the Texas Longhorn she has improved drastically this season.
While averaging more than 20 minutes a game, Sutton averages less than two turnovers per contest. Shooting nearly 15% better from the floor and starting all 28 games that she has appeared in, she could be a major part of the Sky's second unit next season alongside Hailey Van Lith.
2. Sky and Sparks make a trade, Elizabeth Williams for Azura Stevens.
Another team that is ahead of Chicago in the WNBA standings is the Los Angeles Sparks. With stars like Kelsey Plum, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, adding Williams could improve the Sparks playoff chances while adding talent to the Sky's roster.
Sky forward Angel Reese has missed more games this season than last year. While there is no timetable in place for her return, adding Stevens makes for a nice compliment alongside Kamilla Cardoso and Company.
Stevens adds something that Reese, Cardoso, and Van Lith do not possess. Experience. The former UConn Huskie and NCAA Champion is in her ninth WNBA season. She is averaging 15 points and almost 8.5 rebounds a game.
Williams was one of two players for the Sky on Tuesday to record a double-double. She is a veteran center, like Stevens, but also a free agent after this year. Re-signing Stevens upgrades the Sky beyond this year if the front office could convince her to stay on board with Reese and Cardoso.
3. Sky and Mercury make a move with their futures in mind.
Our third and final trade proposal involves another team with the heavy majority of their players set to be free agents after this season. The Mercury have focused their team around the trio of forwards Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, as well as former Sky All-Star Kahleah Cooper.
Chicago can benefit from any insinuation that Phoenix is willing to gamble on their chances of returning to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2021. Reminder, that's also when the Mercury lost to the Sky in the championship.
Ariel Atkins and Elizabeth Williams go West as Phoenix sends guards Lexi Hull and Kathryn Westbeld and a 2027 first-round draft pick in return. These two Mercury players have ties to the area, as well.
Hull attended the University of DePaul, and Westbeld would join her sister, Maddy, on the Sky. Adding a future first-round draft pick makes the deal more balanced. Both guards would add depth to a position of need and help cut down on the team's turnover and scoring issues.
Chicago and Phoenix will meet for the final time this season on August 28. In the meantime, the Sky's next and final contest of their four-game homestand is Thursday night against the Atlanta Dream. We shall see if Reese or Cardoso will be welcoming any new teammates or saying goodbye to any current ones on that day.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!