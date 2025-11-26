Why Latricia Trammell Is the Ideal Assistant Coach for Sky
When the Chicago Sky announced the hiring of longtime WNBA coach Latricia Trammell as an assistant under Tyler Marsh, the move immediately signaled more than just an offseason staff adjustment. For a team navigating a rebuild, developing a young core, and trying to regain its defensive identity, Trammell is not simply a good fit—she may be the ideal hire at exactly the right time.
A Timely Move for a Team in Transition
Chicago finished the 2025 season with a 10-34 record, a year defined by stretches of offensive growth but consistent defensive lapses. The Sky ended the season ranked 11th in defensive rating (109.1), a sharp drop from their 8th-place finish (103.5) in 2024. Personnel changes, injuries, and inexperience contributed, but the pattern was clear: Chicago needed structure, discipline, and a defensive voice capable of reshaping its identity. Trammell has built a career doing precisely that.
Trammell's Defensive Blueprint
Her defensive impact is well-documented. During her first tenure with the Los Angeles Sparks, she played a key role in helping former Sky forward Candace Parker earn the 2020 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Her defensive schemes were also instrumental in elevating Nneka Ogwumike and Brittney Sykes to All-Defensive Team honors. Trammell's strengths lie not just in designing concepts but in developing individual habits—footwork, angles, timing, anticipation—details that often separate good defenders from elite ones.
A Perfect Match for Chicago's Young Core
That makes her a natural fit for the a Sky roster that hinges on continued development of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, two young frontcourt players already showing promise as interior anchors.
Jeff Pagliocca confirmed with the Chicago Sun-Times that Trammell will be replacing Courtney Paris, the former Chicago Sky assistant coach who was in charge of developing posts. Paris also served on Trammell's Wings staff. The Sky has emphasized that their long-term success will stem from defensive consistency, and Trammell's history of maximizing, forwards and centers makes her an invaluable resource. Her presence should help refine Reese's disruptive instincts and Cardoso's rim-protection timing, while also strengthening the perimeter coverages that broke down too frequently last season.
Addressing the Sky's Greatest Weakness
Equally important is Trammell's ability to raise the defensive floor of an entire team. Chicago struggled with rotations, ball-screen coverage, and late-game execution—areas where Trammell's teams have historically shown reliability. Her Dallas Wings team ranked near the top of the league in forcing turnovers and defensive rebounding.
Complimenting Tyler Marsh's Staff
Chicago also benefits from the balance Trammell brings to the coaching staff. Marsh, entering his second season as head coach, emphasized pace, movement, and offensive connectivity during his first year. Pairing him with Trammell—a coach with a defense-first backbone—creates a complementary leadership dynamic the Sky lacked last season. With Chicago holding the No. 5 pick and preparing for a critical free-agency stretch, the addition of a coach known for elevating players defensively offers immediate appeal to prospective signings looking for development-friendly environments.
A Foundation for Chicago's Rebuild
In a league where continuity and defensive identity separate contenders from rebuilders, Trammell fits the exact mold Chicago needs. She brings system, structure, and a proven track record for transforming talent. For a Sky team hoping to build a foundation around its young core and return to postseason relevance, Trammell is not just another assistant—she is a stabilizing force capable of recalibrating who the Chicago Sky want to be.
