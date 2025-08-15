One Thing Sky Should Focus on in Home Stretch
At least there's always next year. The Chicago Sky's chances at turning things around in time all but came to an end with a loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Chicago fell to 8-24 on the year, or three games behind where they were at this same point just one season ago, as they moved behind the Dallas Wings for 12th place in the WNBA. The Sky have 12 games remaining, including six at home, leaving little room for improvement before they wrap up the 2025 regular season.
The Sky will still need to look out for a few statement games before the regular season comes to a close, including two more matchups with the Sun and the 2024 WNBA champs in the New York Liberty. Aside from one win over the Sun, they have yet to claim victory over any one of their remaining opponents. What can the Sky do to make the most out of their final key stretch of games before what will need to be a defining offseason for the Windy City squad?
Sky should focus on developing young talent
Headlined by two second-year bigs in Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, the Sky's young core has found a handful of opportunities to shoulder larger roles on the squad during their 2025 campaign.
Cardoso has earned starts in all but one of her 28 games this season. Second-round forward and former Notre Dame standout Maddy Westbeld has logged 20 minutes or more in five games this season. Guard Hailey Van Lith, a first-round rookie, has played in seven of her own, including three in July against some of the best teams the league has to offer. While Reese hasn't suited up for the Sky since last month, she still earned an All-Star selection and remains the league's leader in total rebounds.
Still, the Sky can always go further.
Cardoso proved she can shine as an option for Chicago with 24 points against the Sun on Wednesday and nine double-doubles this season. Along with being one of their leading rebounders, the 6-foot-7 center is the Sky's current leading scorer with just under 360 total points on the year. Van Lith and Westbeld can continue to sharpen their games as the squad looks to find a spark on offense. Either way, it may be time for the Sky to give their active youthful options as many opportunities as they can to grow and develop with time on the floor.
